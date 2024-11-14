Azul Soars: Brazilian Airline Defies Odds With Record-Breaking Quarter

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Azul, Brazil's third-largest airline, has stunned observers with its remarkable performance in the third quarter of 2024. The company reported a significant reduction in net losses and achieved record-breaking revenue figures.



Azul's net loss shrank to R$203 million ($35.6 million), a dramatic 76.3% improvement from the R$856 million ($150.2 million) loss in the same period last year.



This turnaround reflects the airline's resilience in a challenging market. The compan 's revenue soared to an all-time high of R$5.1 billion ($894.7 million), representing a 4.3% increase year-over-year.



This growth occurred despite relatively stable ticket prices, highlighting Azul's ability to attract more passengers. Azul's operational efficiency shone through in its EBITDA performance.



The airline posted a record EBITDA of R$1.65 billion ($289.5 million), a 6% increase from the previous year. The EBITDA margin also improved, rising from 31.7% to 32.2%.







These results come on the heels of Azul's successful debt restructuring and capital injection negotiations with creditors. The airline's management has demonstrated its ability to navigate financial challenges effectively.



Azul's passenger numbers grew by 3.8%, outpacing the slight 0.3% decrease in yield. This suggests the airline's strategy of focusing on volume rather than price increases is paying off.

Azul's Financial Performance and Future Outlook

The company's total operating costs and expenses rose by 3.8% to R$4.1 billion ($719.3 million). However, this increase was outpaced by revenue growth, indicating improved cost management.



Azul's performance stands out when compared to its rival Gol, which reported a 36% reduction in net losses to R$830 million ($145.6 million) for the same period. Gol is currently undergoing judicial recovery in the United States.



Looking ahead, Azul projects an EBITDA of approximately R$6 billion ($1.05 billion) for 2024. The company plans to expand its capacity by about 6%, slightly lower than its initial 7% target.



Azul attributes this adjustment to reduced domestic capacity due to floods in Rio Grande do Sul, temporary reductions in international capacity, and delays in new aircraft deliveries from manufacturers.



The airline's financial leverage stood at 4.4 times in September, a slight improvement from 4.5 in June but higher than the 4.0 recorded a year ago. Azul believes potential new agreements with commercial partners could bring this ratio down to 3.4.

