Visit San José Launches A Very San José Holiday Campaign, Showcasing The City As The Bay Area's Ultimate Holiday Destination

Visit San José is launching "A Very San José Holiday," a new campaign, developed in collaboration with the City of San José, the City of San José's Mayor's Office, San José Mineta International Airport, and San José State University. This effort marks the first time San José has united businesses, City officials and stakeholders to share and promote a collaborative holiday message and branding. The campaign takes a business-focused approach to spotlight local shops, restaurants and attractions – encouraging residents and visitors alike to experience the unique offerings that make San José the ultimate holiday destination.

San José Mayor Matt Mahan encourages the community to rally around the city's businesses, saying, "Show your San José pride this holiday season by supporting small and local businesses in our community. While the holiday spirit may be centered downtown, Visit San José's new campaign highlights Holiday San José (sjeconomy/shoplocalsj )-your guide to unique places to shop, dine, and celebrate in business districts across the city."

"San José Mineta International Airport looks forward to welcoming visitors from near and far to celebrate the holiday season with loved ones in San José," says Mookie Patel, Director of Aviation . "As the Bay Area's easiest and most dependable Airport due to its medium size, simple layout, and temperate climate, visitors arriving at SJC will be just minutes from downtown San José, where festivities will be in full swing from November through January 2025."

"We're proud to welcome visitors and locals to San José for the holiday season," says John LaFortune, President and CEO of Visit San José . "Create new San José memories citywide while embracing classic Downtown holiday experiences such as performances at the San José Theaters, Christmas in the Park and ice skating underneath the Circle of Palms. There is so much to do that we encourage all to extend their holiday spirit with dining and overnight stays to take in all that San José has to offer."

"A Very San José Holiday" encapsulates a lineup of free and ticketed experiences-from dazzling light displays and family-friendly shows to artisan markets and festive dining.

Family-Friendly Holiday Attractions

Downtown Winter Wonderland

(Nov. 29 – Jan. 1, 2025) brings holiday cheer with rides, a 60-foot Ferris wheel, and a new Winter Gift Market along Paseo de San Antonio. Christmas in the Park

(Nov. 21 - Jan. 1, 2025) transforms Plaza de Cesar Chavez with 40+ animated displays, a towering Community Giving Tree, and festive nightly entertainment. Downtown Ice (Nov. 15 - Jan. 1, 2025), set amid the picturesque Circle of Palms Plaza, is a beloved spot to glide under the stars.

Seasonal Performances & Shows

Highlights include A Christmas Carol: CMT's Rising Stars at Montgomery Theater (Nov. 15 - Nov. 24), Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis (Nov. 26) at the Center for the Performing Arts, and The San José Nutcracker (Dec. 14 - Dec. 23) at California Theatre, set uniquely in 1905 San José and featuring Symphony San José.

Shopping & Artisan Markets

San José offers the best in shopping

from Santana Row

to its 12-unique shopping districts. Support local retailers and artisans at dedicated shopping events like the SJMADE Winter Wonder Market

(Dec. 14 & 15), showcasing hundreds of vendors with handcrafted gifts.

Dining & Culinary Experiences

For an aprés-skate meal or festive night out, visit downtown restaurants: Mezcal , Angkor Chef , Elyse , Rollati Ristorante , and Original Joe's . Whiskey enthusiasts can explore San José's own 10th Street Distillery , known for its award-winning "Dragon" whiskey . For the holidays, they're offering a special Holiday Edition Port Cask Finish-perfect for gifting. Don't miss Miracle On 1st , San José's holiday pop-up bar at Paper Plane .

Hotels

The 48-hour Family-Friendly Holiday

and Romantic Holiday Weekend

itineraries, encourage visitors to stay overnight at one of San José's many hotels : AC Hotel San José Downtown , and Hilton San José . See special holiday hotel offers and more at sanjose/holidaystay

For more information see the fact sheet and visit sanjose/holiday .

