COSPRO Kicks Off Holiday Sale With 30% Off Products For Black Friday And Cyber Monday

COSPRO , a provider of innovative and high-quality kitchen tools, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Black Friday and Monday promotions. From November 21, 2024 through December 2, 2024, consumers can enjoy 30% (discount code: BFCM24-30%) off all COSPRO products, available on and the company's Shopify website.

This promotion arrives just in time for the holiday season, offering consumers the chance to upgrade their kitchens or gift premium tools to loved ones and friends. The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are valid for

COSPRO's 5-in-1 ($104.99 with applied discount) and 3-in-1 ($69.99 with applied discount) Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Sets. Designed for those who prioritize convenience, efficiency, and quality, COSPRO's grinder sets include separate grinders for white pepper, black pepper, green pepper, red pepper, and salt – making it a versatile and stylish addition to any kitchen.

"COSPRO is excited to offer this holiday discount to our customers for Black Friday and Cyber Monday," said

Feng Wang, CEO at COSPRO. "Our product lines reflect our dedication to enhancing the culinary experience, combining innovation and quality to bring ease and sophistication to everyday cooking."

COSPRO's collection of premium kitchen tools has been crafted to inspire home chefs of all levels and this year's holiday deals provide an ideal opportunity to explore the full range of offerings.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Promotion Details:



Discount Details:

30% off COSPRO's 5-in-1 ($104.99 with applied discount) and 3-in-1 ($69.99 with applied discount) Electric Salt & Pepper Grinder Sets (no minimum order required).

Discount Code:

BFCM24-30% (the discount code can be applied without any usage limits).

Dates : November 21, 2024 - December 2, 2024. Where to Shop:

Available on Amazon and COSPRO's Shopify website.

For more information on COSPRO's Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions or to purchase a set, visit .

About COSPRO USA Inc

COSPRO is revolutionizing the kitchen experience with stylish, easy-to-use, and durable high-performance tools. The company aims to set the standard for innovation, design, functionality, and user experience, empowering chefs and home cooks to achieve excellence in every dish. Consumers can order online at

Noe Sacoco Jr

PR Consultant

Sacoco PR

[email protected]

