Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Schedule For Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings Release And Conference Call

Construction Partners, (NASDAQ: ROAD ) (the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways in local markets throughout the Sunbelt today announced that it will release its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year results on November 21, 2024, before the opens.

In addition, the Company has scheduled a call to discuss its results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) on that date.

The conference call may be accessed by phone or webcast, as follows:

By Phone:

Dial (412) 902-0003 at least 10 minutes before the call.

A replay will be available through November 28, 2024 by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using the conference ID: 13748361 #.



By Webcast:

Connect to the webcast via the "Events & Presentations" page of the Company's Investor Relations website at . Please log in at least 10 minutes before the call

to register and download any necessary software.

A webcast replay will be available in the same location shortly after the call.

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating in local markets throughout the Sunbelt in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminals, CPI focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Construction Partners, Inc.

