Paul Davis Restoration Continues Its Support Of The American Red Cross Disaster Relief Efforts With $1,000,000 Donation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Paul Davis Restoration and American Red Cross Teams Work Together

Paul Davis Restoration Expands Donation and Relief Efforts with American Red Cross

- Rich Wilson President and CEO of Paul Davis RestorationJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The American Red Cross recognizes Paul Davis Restoration , a nationwide of nearly 350 franchises, headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, for its pledge of $500,000 to the Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP), in addition to their pledge of $500,000 on January 1st, 2024. This announcement comes on the heels of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, two of the worst disaster events in history.By making a proactive donation to Red Cross Disaster Relief, Paul Davis Restoration helps ensure the organization is prepared to meet the needs of people affected by these and other disasters big and small across the U.S.ADGP members, along with their employees and customers, pledge financial and in-kind donations in advance of disasters to power the Red Cross with strong infrastructure, trained volunteers, innovative technology, and critical resources necessary to provide relief and support when needed.Anne McKeough, Chief Development Officer at the American Red Cross said,“We're extremely grateful for Paul Davis Restoration's donations, which ensure that we can continue to build our capacity and resources ahead of time, keep up with the pace of frequent disasters and assist people in their darkest hours.”In addition to the monetary contribution, Paul Davis Restoration team members supported the American Red Cross through over 250 volunteer hours, including the Red Cross Disaster Action Team, installing smoke alarms through Sound The Alarm, certifying team members in CPR, and hosting blood drives.During the Sound the Alarm event held around the country last spring, more than 250 homes without alarms were provided with smoke detectors which were installed by both the fire department and local Paul Davis Restoration Team Members.Throughout the year, as the Red Cross experienced nationwide shortages of blood donations, Paul Davis Restoration responded in commitment to their alignment with the American Red Cross Mission by hosting 22 blood drives, collecting 515 units of blood that could potentially save over 1,545 lives.“We are thrilled to continue our support of the American Red Cross during one of the biggest times of need in this century,” said Rich Wilson, President, and CEO of Paul Davis Restoration.“We feel particularly aligned with the American Red Cross, and our initial donation of $500,000 in January of this year proved to all of us at Paul Davis Restoration that we have a very similar dedication to providing extraordinary care while serving people in their time of need, and as such are proud and excited to commit this now $1,000,000 to the American Red Cross."

Rhonda Sanderson

Paul Davis Restoration

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.