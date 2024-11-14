Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Splint To Prevent Contractures (LBQ-555)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved split to help prevent joints from locking," said one of two inventors, from Brooklyn,

N.Y., "so we invented the IRON ARM. Our design would be used with patients at risk of contracture to support the hand, wrist, and elbow."

The invention provides an improved splint to prevent contractures of the elbow, wrist, and hand. In doing so, it would support the hand, wrist, and elbow at the same time. As a result, it helps alleviate pain, and it increases comfort. The invention features an effective, lightweight, and airy design design that is washable so it is ideal for any patient with upper extremity paralysis and/or spasticity who is at risk of contracture, including stroke patients, as well as patients with brain injuries, multiple sclerosis, and cerebral palsy. It includes built in safety features for added security. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

