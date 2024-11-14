Bajaj Energy Recognized As Uttar Pradesh's“Best Employer Brand 2024” And LPGCL As“Dream Company To Work For” By The World HRD Congress

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India Bajaj has been recognized as " Uttar Pradesh's Best Employer Brand 2024 " by the World HRD Congress. The prestigious accolade acknowledges both, Bajaj Energy's outstanding workplace environment and the exemplary standards upheld by all its five power under Bajaj Energy Ltd. (BEL), and under the Lalitpur Power Generation Company Ltd. (LPGCL) -

a supercritical thermal power located in the Lalitpur district. Additionally, LPGCL has earned the coveted title of a " Dream Company to Work For (Power Sector) " a designation that reflects the organization's unwavering commitment to excellence in human resources and workplace culture. The award was received by Mr. Mohit Saxena, Head - HR, Bajaj Energy along with Mr. Pramod Tripathi, GM HR, BEL and Mr. Abhinav Bhardwaj, GM, LPGCL.



Bajaj Energy Team receiving the award at Best Employer Brand 2024 awards by World HRD Congress



This recognition by the World HRD Congress places Bajaj Energy and LPGCL among an elite group of companies whose forward-thinking strategies and employee-first policies are reshaping the corporate landscape. Established in 1992, the World HRD Congress is a globally respected organization dedicated to celebrating innovation, collaboration, and transformative impact within the human resources sector. The award ceremony provides a platform for organizations worldwide to be honored for their exceptional contributions to fostering talent and enhancing employee experience.



Criteria for Recognition : The awards committee evaluated Bajaj Energy on several key pillars, each of which aligns with the company's commitment to operational and cultural excellence. The specific areas assessed included:



Strategic Brand Vision : Bajaj Energy's vision is seamlessly aligned with its core values and mission, ensuring that every action reinforces its dedication to delivering sustainable energy solutions while positively impacting the community.



Employee Value Proposition : Known for its distinct approach to employee engagement, Bajaj Energy has crafted a unique work experience that balances professional growth with comprehensive benefits, setting a benchmark in employee value.



Talent Attraction and Retention : Bajaj Energy has built an environment where talent is not only valued but empowered to flourish. Through a culture that promotes development and long-term engagement, Bajaj Energy has successfully attracted and retained some of the brightest minds in the energy sector.



Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion : The company prides itself on fostering a diverse, inclusive, and empowering workplace. By championing a culture where every voice is valued, Bajaj Energy creates an environment that celebrates varied perspectives and drives innovation.



Reputation for Innovation : Known for its strong reputation and inventive approaches to energy generation, Bajaj Energy consistently explores and implements creative solutions that benefit both the organization and the communities it serves.



Mr. Vinay Kumar Singh Bankoti, Managing Director of Bajaj Energy and Mr. Alhad Narayan Sar, CEO Lalitpur Power Generation Company Limited expressed their gratitude for the honors. Mr. Bankoti said,“These recognitions reflect our relentless pursuit of creating a workplace that fosters growth, encourages innovation, and upholds a culture of inclusivity. At Bajaj Energy, our people are our greatest asset, and we are deeply committed to their well-being and success. We thank the World HRD Congress for this acknowledgment and celebrate the hard work of our dedicated team.”



About Bajaj Energy

Bajaj Energy Ltd., part of the Bajaj Group led by Chairman Kushagra Bajaj, is a leader in the energy sector, committed to powering the nation and driving sustainable growth. With five state-of-the-art power plants across Uttar Pradesh comprising of 450 mega-watts and the supercritical thermal power plant in Lalitpur with a capacity of 1,980 MW, Bajaj Energy provides reliable and efficient power solutions that support the country's development goals.



About World HRD Congress

The World HRD Congress, established over three decades ago, has consistently recognized organizations that excel in people management and demonstrate innovative HR practices. The Congress gathers thought leaders, HR professionals, and visionaries from across the globe to share insights, foster collaboration, and celebrate the best in human resources.



Moving Forward : These accolades reinforce Bajaj Energy's commitment to advancing its strategic vision and nurturing a workplace that is both productive and fulfilling. As Bajaj Energy continues to grow and evolve, it remains dedicated to empowering its workforce and contributing to India's energy landscape.





