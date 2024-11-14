The Nat'l Black Church Initiative Asks The Nation To Pray For President Trump And National Unity On Sunday Nov 17, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative

President Elect Donald Trump

- Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church InitiativeWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African African American churches and 27.7 million members call for the churches to pray for President Trump and the unity of the nation. NBCI will work with the new incoming Trump Administration.The election is over, and all citizens of the United States must all work to heal the nation. The scripture teaches Christians to pray and love each other. There is a lot that Americans have a lot to do on that front. While the National Black Church Initiative offers warm wishes and prayers, this in no way indicates a lack of NBCI's moral resolve to work to stop the war in Ukraine and Israel. There is a demand that the killing stop. In the coming weeks, NBCI will reach out to the Trump administration for dialogue.The Right Rev. Anthony Evans, President of NBCI, says,”We know some of the President's picks for his cabinet, and we have been asked to sit down with them to discuss how we are going to work together over the next four years.We plan to challenge the Trump administration to expel tens of thousands of God children from this country. We plan to work with them toward a more humane policy to keep families together."The National Black Church Initiative also believes there are many issues they can agree upon with the upcoming administration.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. NBCI, utilizing faith and sound health science and partners with major organizations and officials, reduces racial disparities in thevariety of areas cited above. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work and offer faith-based, out-of-the-box, and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues.

