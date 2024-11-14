LAFS 2024 Wraps Up With Spectacular Closing Event In Miami, Honoring Trailblazing Latin American Designers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Samantha Tams & Estefanía Lacayo, Co Founders LAFS.

Latin Designer of the Year, BAOBAB from Colombia .

Accessories Designer of the Year, Studio Conchita, from Mexico

Social Impact Project of the Year, CURATORIA, from Argentina

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Last Tuesday, November 12, the Latin American Summit (LAFS) 2024 concluded in Miami, Florida, with an unforgettable closing party held at the historic Alfred I. Dupont Building.The night marked a celebration of creativity, innovation, and positive social impact within the Latin American fashion community as the winners of the fifth generation of the "Pitch to LAFS 2024" were announced. These honorees represent the summit's dedication to uplifting Latin American talent and fostering connections across the global fashion industry.This year's winners include:- Latin Designer of the Year: BAOBAB from Colombia. As a restorative brand they turn waste into iconic pieces while restoring coral reef ecosystems.For every swimsuit purchased, you are helping restore the San Andrés Coral Reef in San Andrés, Colombia. As a Colombian based label, the BAOBAB team has come to understand sustainability as the only guarantee to prolonged, quality life on this planet.As a sustainable fashion brand, they are responsible with people and the environment. They believe in the power of trend innovation to position materials and generate a positive impact. They want each garment to tell a story about sustainability. They currently sell in 10 department stores and over 200 boutiques worldwide.- Accessories Designer of the Year: Studio Conchita from Mexico. Studio Conchita, lives in Mexico City, founded in 2019 by jewelry artist Renata Blanco. Her signature material, glass, is being repurposed to create jewelry and objects. She seeks to translate the organic materiality of glass into metals such as gold and silver through goldsmithing, creating unique and custom pieces. Renata grew up in a creative world, her first approach to glass was thanks to her father who works with clay, wrought iron and blown glass in his hometown Guadalajara.- Social Impact Project of the Year: CURATORIA from Argentina. Born in the heart of the Caribbean, Astrid Muñoz, Founder of CURATORIA was always destined to leave an indelible mark on the world of fashion. She became one of the first Latinas to conquer the most prestigious stages as an international model. Her steps resonated on the catwalks of Paris, Milan and New York, starring in campaigns for recognized fashion brands.Afterward, she embarked on a journey to explore every corner of Argentina with her camera, connecting with ancient techniques and artisan communities. This experience awakened a passion that had been within her since childhood: craftsmanship. Little did she realize that as she began to create Curatoria, she was carrying the heritage of her home while preserving the legacy of these communities.Each of these winners exemplifies a commitment to creativity and social impact, setting an inspiring example for others and building new pathways of opportunity.Throughout the summit, attendees engaged with industry leaders, gained invaluable insights, and showcased their own work and ideas. The event featured an impressive lineup of speakers, judges, and mentors, including Jen Daft, General Merchandise Manager of ShopBop; April Hennig, Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer at Moda Operandi; Carolina Ortiz, Vice President of PR & Communications for Miami Latin America & the Caribbean at Tiffany & Co.; Alexandra Winokour, President of the Americas for Dior Couture; Stephanie Phair, Former President of Farfetch; and Ewa M. Abrams, President of Kering Americas. Each of these leaders shared their expertise, offering inspiration and actionable advice to summit participants.The success of LAFS 2024 was made possible by its exceptional partners and sponsors, with the Miami Design District serving as the main host sponsor. Additional sponsors included Kering, Mr. C Coconut Grove, Instituto Marangoni Miami, Zacapa, Martini, Maison Perrier, Victoria's Secret, Prom Perú, The Historic Alfred I. Dupont Building, Granado Pharmácias, Furcy Botanik, and Ayounik, among others. These partnerships underscored the importance of collaboration in advancing Latin American talent on a global scale.Looking ahead, LAFS is already gearing up for its 2025 edition, continuing its mission to inspire and empower a new generation of entrepreneurs.About LAFS:The Latin American Fashion Summit (LAFS) is a premier platform for celebrating and empowering Latin American fashion, design, and innovation. Through annual gatherings, workshops, and networking opportunities, LAFS brings together visionaries, creators, and industry experts to foster growth and global collaboration in the fashion sector.

