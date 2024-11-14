Women Presidents Organization Announces 2024 Women2watch List Of Trailblazing Ceos Leading High-Growth Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WPO's members, the Women2Watch list highlights 50 companies seeing incredible growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) proudly announces the 2024 Women2Watch list, sponsored by Commercial Banking.

The list showcases the fastest-growing, women-owned and -led businesses among WPO's global membership, with full methodology listed below. This year, the list includes a wide range of industries, such as healthcare, information technology, services, and human resources. The top three honorees are:

Led by Diedre L. Windsor, this Maryland-based, minority-, veteran-, and woman-owned professional services firm specializes in project and program management, staff augmentation, marketing, outreach, and IT support.One of the largest Native American woman-owned and -led companies in the U.S., Dakkota assembles complex automotive modules and manages intricate supply chains for major manufacturers. Under Chairwoman Andra Rush's leadership, Dakkota excels in reducing complexity, labor, and materials costs for clients through skilled personnel, automation, data validation, and proprietary methods.Founded in 2009 by CEO Merrilee Kick, BuzzBallz is the only women-owned enterprise in the U.S. that combines distillery, winery, and brewery capabilities. The company manufactures multiple, popular ready-to-drink cocktail brands.

To view the complete list of this year's Women2Watch honorees, visit: .

"We are thrilled to celebrate and support the remarkable achievements of this year's honorees-trailblazing WPO members whose leadership and innovation are driving impressive business growth," said Camille Burns, CEO of the Women Presidents Organization. "Each woman on this list exemplifies the powerful impact of WPO's community of accomplished business leaders."



"The collective success and reach of this year's honorees is a testament to the power of women founders. When they thrive, a more diverse and dynamic economy thrives," said Fred Royall, National Head of Diverse Businesses, JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking. "We're proud to support WPO's members and women founders globally with resources and tools to reach new goals."



Additional key statistics on this year's Women2Watch honorees include:



Aggregate 2023 Revenue: $3,364,645,144



Average number of employees: 200



Average years in business: 16

Founder-led: 88%

To qualify for the ranking, businesses must have applied for the 2024 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned / Led CompaniesTM, be WPO members in good standing, privately held, woman-owned or -led, and must have reached annual revenues of at least $500,000 in each of the past five years. In addition, WPO Members must be running their company's day-to-day management as the CEO/President/Partner, with at least $2 million in annual revenue ($1 million for service-based businesses). Applications for the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies open in January 2025.

ABOUT WOMEN PRESIDENTS ORGANIZATION (WPO)

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their business to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even further. Learn more at

