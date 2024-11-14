Mexico Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2024-2027 Featuring IFT, America Movil, Movistar, AT&T Mexico, And Megacable

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'Mexico Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report,' a new Country Intelligence Report, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications in Mexico today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2027. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Mexico will grow at a CAGR of 3.1% across the forecast period 2022-2027, primarily supported by contributions from fixed broadband and mobile segments. Mobile data revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 5.3%, driven by increasing demand for mobile data services, a subsequent rise in mobile internet subscriptions, growing adoption of higher ARPU-yielding 5G services, and an increase in mobile data ARPU over the forecast period.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following -



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Mexico.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope



The total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Mexico will grow at a CAGR of 3.1% across 2022-2027.

Mobile data revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 5.3%, driven by increasing demand for mobile data services, a subsequent rise in mobile internet subscriptions, growing adoption of higher ARPU-yielding 5G services, and an increase in mobile data ARPU over the forecast period. Fixed broadband service revenue will increase from $6.6 billion in 2022 to $8.6 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4%, supported by growth in cable and fiber (FTTH/B) accesses and investment from operators in fixed infrastructure.

Reasons to Buy



This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Mexico's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the publisher Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Mexico's mobile communications, fixed telephony, and broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Mexico's telecommunications markets. The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Mexico.

Key Topics Covered:

Market highlights



Key takeaways, telecom services revenue outlook, revenue CAGR by service type, 2023 service penetration

Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context

Population, nominal GDP, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, real GDP growth, consumer price inflation, exchange rates

Regulatory context

Regulatory highlights, National Broadband Initiatives, Spectrum Updates

Telecom market outlook

Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue by category, 2021-2027 Evolution of total telecom and pay-TV services revenue, 2021-2027

Mobile services market



Mobile service penetration and subscription trends

Mobile subscription and user penetration, 2021-2027

Total mobile subscriptions, 2021-2027

Device adoption trends

Mobile subscriptions by device type, 2021-2027

Handset subscriptions by type, 2021-2027

Payment types and technology trends

Mobile subscriptions by payment type

Mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2021-2027

Churn and usage trends

Churn, voice usage, data usage

Market share trends

Subscription market shares, 2022

Pre-/postpaid market shares, 2022 MVNO subscription market share, 2022

Fixed services market



Fixed service penetration and subscription trends

Voice telephony and fixed broadband penetration, 2021-2027

Total voice telephony and fixed broadband access lines, 2021-2027

Fixed service penetration and subscription trends

Voice telephony lines by technology, 2021-2027

Broadband lines by technology, 2021-2027

Market share trends

Fixed voice telephony access line market shares, 2023

Fixed broadband access lines market shares, 2023

Fixed service revenue trends

Total fixed service revenue by service category, 2021-2027 Fixed services ARPU by service category, 2021-2027

Pay-TV services market



Penetration and subscription trends

TV and pay-TV household penetration, 2021-2027

Total pay-TV subscriptions by type, 2021-2027

Market share trends

Total pay TV subscription market shares, 2022

Service revenue trends

Total pay-TV service revenue, 2021-2027 Pay-TV services ARPU by type, 2021-2027

Competitive landscape and company snapshots



Product portfolios and positioning, market share overview

Company snapshot (America Movil (Telcel + Telmex), Grupo Televisa , Movistar Mexico, AT&T Mexico) Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



IFT

America Movil

Movistar

AT&T Mexico Megacable

