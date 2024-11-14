(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHVILLE, Tennessee, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selling Power has named sales performance, coaching and training firm Integrity Solutions one of the Top Virtual Sales Training Companies of 2024. This is the fifth consecutive year that Integrity Solutions' virtual sales training has been recognized with inclusion on this list, which focuses on companies that are helping sales organizations navigate the continued growth in virtual selling.

“Virtual selling has changed the way customers interact with salespeople,” says Brett Shively, CEO of Integrity Solutions.“Even experienced salespeople are finding they need new skills, tools and habits, as well as the confidence to be successful in virtual settings. We are honored that Selling Power has once again singled out the effectiveness of the Integrity Solutions approach.”

As part of its evaluation process for selecting the Top Virtual Sales Training Companies of the year, Selling Power considers criteria such as strategies to keep participants engaged, methodologies to support learner retention and innovation in response to customer needs and market changes. It also surveys and weighs client satisfaction and feedback from clients of the sales training companies.

One of Integrity Solutions' virtual sales training programs, Virtual Selling With IntegrityTM , is a blended learning experience that combines dynamic virtual content, deal-based exercises for real-world application and virtual coaching with live Integrity Advisors.

Integrity Solutions has more than five decades of providing excellent sales training and sales leadership solutions in 130 countries and industries including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, energy and utilities, agriculture and more.

