Muskogee Launches Oklahoma's Largest Film Incentive Among Small Cities

New program will attract productions of all sizes and boost the local economy.

- Bryce Marshall, Muskogee DirectorMUSKOGEE, OK, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Film Muskogee, a key initiative of the Muskogee Authority with support from the City of Muskogee, has launched its film incentive program-the largest collective incentive offered to filmmakers by any small city in Oklahoma. With up to $75,000 in incentives available annually, this program is designed to make Muskogee a top destination for feature films, television shows, commercials, and music videos.Film Muskogee's incentive program offers rebates across three categories with qualified spending:Feature Films: Up to $25,000.TV Shows: Up to $15,000.Commercials & Music Videos: Up to $5,000.Due to Muskogee's proximity to the Cherokee Nation, the local incentive can be combined with Oklahoma's state film incentive and the Cherokee Film Incentive, offering productions a unique opportunity to stack benefits. This advantage allows filmmakers to maximize their budgets while taking advantage of Muskogee's variety of locations, from historic sites to scenic landscapes.“Our goal with this incentive program is simple: we want to make Muskogee the most appealing destination in Oklahoma for filmmakers,” said Bryce Marshall, Director of Film Muskogee.“By offering the largest collective incentive package among small cities in the state, we're creating an opportunity for productions of all sizes to bring their projects here to contribute to our community.”Muskogee offers a range of unique filming locations that span historic sites, natural landscapes, and even a submarine. Each production brings a positive economic impact to the city, from job creation to supporting local businesses and increasing tourism.“This incentive program is an important step forward for Muskogee,” said Evelyn Hibbs, Board Chair of the Muskogee Tourism Authority.“Not only are we providing a new resource for filmmakers, but we're also investing in Muskogee's future. Film and television productions showcase our city to a global audience and provide immediate benefits to our economy. We're ready to welcome filmmakers to experience everything Muskogee has to offer.”Oklahoma's film industry has grown significantly in recent years, generating over $170 million in statewide spending and creating more than 7,900 jobs. Film Muskogee's incentive program is designed to bring a larger share of that impact to Muskogee, driving local growth and increasing Muskogee's role in the state's film industry.All productions, ranging from independent filmmakers to Hollywood studios, are eligible to apply for these incentives. Awards are based on the type of project presented, the availability of remaining funds within the fiscal year, and the project's ability to meet the eligibility requirements outlined in Film Muskogee's incentive application.About The Muskogee Tourism AuthorityThe Muskogee Tourism Authority (MTA) is a public trust of the City of Muskogee, dedicated to promoting the city as a premier travel destination by showcasing its rich cultural heritage, vibrant events, and warm hospitality. In 2023, Muskogee welcomed over 500,000 tourists, significantly contributing to the city's economic vitality. The MTA oversees key assets such as the Roxy Theater and the Visit Muskogee Tourism Program. Through these initiatives, the MTA aims to enhance Muskogee's appeal to visitors and drive economic growth in the local community. Learn more at VisitMuskogee.###

