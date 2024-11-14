Envoy Medical Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results And Other Exciting Events

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envoy Medical®, (“Envoy Medical”) (Nasdaq: COCH), a revolutionary hearing company focused on fully implanted hearing devices, today announces its corporate and results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, as well as other subsequent events.

“The progress and accomplishments of late have been extremely important to Envoy Medical as they have set the stage for us to demonstrate the value of fully implanted hearing devices. First, we have received FDA's approval to start our pivotal trial of the Acclaim® fully implanted cochlear implant (“Acclaim CI”). Second, we continue to make tremendous progress on obtaining meaningful reimbursement for our already FDA-approved Esteem® FIAMEI. We continue to receive considerable support for the bipartisan bills that were introduced in both the House and the Senate this year to change the way fully implanted active middle ear hearing devices classified by CMS. In addition, the American Medical Association's CPT Editorial Panel has approved Category III CPT codes for totally implantable active middle ear hearing devices for the first time. A significant step forward for our Esteem® device. Ultimately, we continue to believe that our products are important innovations for patients suffering from hearing loss and foresee a bright future for Envoy Medical,” commented Brent Lucas, Envoy Medical's Chief Executive Officer.“We look forward to updating shareholders on our progress as we initiate the trial for the Acclaim® device and as we progress with our reimbursement strategy for the Esteem® device.”

Corporate Highlights from Q3 2024 and To Date



Received FDA Approval to initiate pivotal clinical study for Acclaim fully implantable cochlear implant to support eventual PMA submission

AMA approved new CPT codes for totally implantable middle ear hearing implants, which provides significant opportunity for Esteem® FIAMEI

Considerable support voiced for the bi-partisan House and Senate bills to change classification for fully implanted middle ear hearing devices to become coverable benefits for Medicare beneficiaries

U.S. Patent issued for Recharge System with Implantable Battery

European Patent Agency issued Patent for Modular Cochlear Implant System Company included in Russell Microcap Index

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Net revenues were $56 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $24 thousand from $80 thousand for the same period in 2023. Net revenues were $183 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $38 thousand compared to the previous period. Both decreases were due mainly to a reduction in the number of battery replacement requests for Esteem implants received during the noted periods, and also as a result of supply chain issues.

R&D expenses increased $907 thousand from $1.9 million to $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and the nine-month results showed an increase of $1.8 million from $5.9 million to $7.7 million for September 30, 2024. Both increases were due to costs associated with additional headcount and contractors across our clinical and engineering departments in preparation for the pivotal clinical study for the Acclaim CI.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by $5 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the same period for 2023, although for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased by $63 thousand compared to the same period in 2023. For the year-to-date results, increases in legal and professional fees to secure insurance reimbursement for the Esteem FI-AMEI product were offset by reductions in headcount.

General and administrative expenses increased by $665 thousand to $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and the year-to-date results showed a $1.2 million increase over the prior year. The increases are due primarily to increased legal and professional fees normally associated with being a publicly traded company and other administrative expenses.

As of September 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were approximately $4.4 million.

About the Fully Implanted Acclaim® Cochlear Implant

We believe the fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant (“Acclaim CI”) is a first-of-its-kind hearing device. Envoy Medical's fully implanted technology includes a sensor designed to leverage the natural anatomy of the ear instead of a microphone to capture sound.

The Acclaim CI is designed to address severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss that is not adequately addressed by hearing aids. The Acclaim CI is expected to be indicated for adults who have been deemed adequate candidates by a qualified physician.

The Acclaim Cochlear Implant received the Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019.

CAUTION The fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant is an investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

About the Esteem® Fully Implanted Active Middle Ear Implant (FI-AMEI)

The Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implant (FI-AMEI) is the only FDA-approved, fully implanted* hearing device for adults diagnosed with moderate to severe sensorineural hearing loss allowing for 24/7 hearing capability using the ear's natural anatomy. The Esteem FI-AMEI hearing implant is invisible and requires no externally worn components and nothing is placed in the ear canal for it to function. Unlike hearing aids, you never put it on or take it off. You can't lose it. You don't clean it. The Esteem FI-AMEI hearing implant offers true 24/7 hearing.

* Once activated, the external Esteem FI-AMEI Personal Programmer is not required for daily use.

Important safety information for the Esteem FI-AMEI can be found at:

