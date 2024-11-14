Envelope Tracking Chip Market Set For Major Growth: Forecast Insights Through 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Envelope Tracking Chip Market

Envelope Tracking Chip Expected to Reach $3.15 Billion By 2027

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled,“Envelope Tracking Chip Market by Technology, Application, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020–2027” the global envelope tracking chip market size was valued at $1.57 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.15 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the leading contributor to the global envelope tracking chip market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and North America.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:An envelope tracking chip is a device that is used to enhance the efficiency of RF power amplifiers. It provides some noteworthy advantages on battery life by minimizing the power used in Radio Frequency amplifiers. Generally, it finds applications in several fields where Radio Frequency power amplifier efficiency is a problem. It is widely used in AM broadcast transmitters to fields such as cellular communications networks and in electronic devices. In this technique, power dissipation is reduced by supplying the required voltage to the RF power amplifier.The global envelope tracking chip market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Factors such as better signal coverage, reduced heat dissipation, and increased battery life drive the growth of the market. However, the requirement of high bandwidth and complex architecture for designing ET modules is a major restraint to the global envelope tracking chip industry. In addition, an increase in the adoption of advanced technologies in the field of telecom sector is expected to create opportunities for the envelope-tracking chip industry.Moreover, developing nations tend to witness high penetration of envelope-tracking chip products, especially in consumer electronics segments. Factors such as a surge in usage of tablets, smartphones, laptops, 4G, 5G, and IoT, across the globe boost the demand for the market.The global envelope tracking chip market is segmented into technology, application, end-user, and region. By technology, the market is segmented into cellular communications, wireless communications, and satellite communications. Based on application, the market is classified into smartphones, wearable devices, and others. Depending on the end-user, the market is segregated into consumer electronics, space, aviation, automotive, telecommunications, and others.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Competitive Analysis:The Envelope Tracking Chip industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.Some of the major key players in the global Envelope Tracking Chip Market include,Analog Devices, Inc.Efficient Power Conversion CorporationMaxim IntegratedMediaTekQorvoQualcomm, Inc.R2 Semiconductor, Inc.SAMSUNGSkyworks Solutions, Inc.Texas InstrumentsRegion-wise, the envelope tracking chip market trends have been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific contributed the maximum revenue in 2019. However, between 2019 and 2027, the envelope tracking chip market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions. This is attributed to increasing demand from emerging economic countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea.Covid-19 Impact AnalysisThe arrival of COVID-19 has significantly affected the electronic and semiconductor sector. Business and manufacturing units across various countries were closed, owing to an increase in several COVID-19 cases, and are estimated to remain closed in 2021. Furthermore, partial or complete lockdown has disrupted the global supply chain posing challenges for manufacturers to reach customers. The overall production process is adversely affected, but owing to the increase in digitalization boosts the overall envelope-tracking chip market growth globally.Inquiry before Buying:Key Findings Of The Study- The consumer electronics segment is projected to be the major application over the forecast period followed by telecommunication. The rising demand for laptops, smartphones, and wearable devices is anticipated to drive demand in the future.- Asia-Pacific and North America collectively accounted for more than 70% of the envelope tracking chip market share in 2019.- India is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.- The U.S. was the major shareholder in the North America envelope tracking chip market, accounting for approximately 61% share in 2019.About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

