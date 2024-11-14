Trump’s choice for secretary of state does not align with MAGA

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald Trump's choice of Marco Rubio as his pick for Secretary of State raises eyebrows, as Rubio’s foreign policy stance seems far removed from the "America First" philosophy that Trump’s base supports. Rubio, a Florida senator known for his hawkish neoconservative views, appears more in tune with the establishment voices at the State Department than with Trump's non-interventionist, pro-peace agenda. While Rubio may serve as a bridge between Trump's populist rhetoric and the neocon-driven foreign policy establishment, his track record suggests he may not fully speak the language of MAGA.



One glaring example is Rubio's immediate blame of Russia for the Nord Stream pipeline explosions, a theory that even many establishment figures found implausible. Rubio’s quick dismissal of other possible suspects, paired with his earlier calls to block the pipeline, highlights his tendency to toe the neocon line, prioritizing geopolitical maneuvering over the more pragmatic, less interventionist approach favored by Trump’s supporters. Rubio’s views on Russia and Ukraine, among other issues, suggest that his approach to foreign policy would likely clash with the priorities of Trump’s base, who are wary of foreign entanglements and regime-change wars.

