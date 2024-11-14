Captivision Announces Venture With Digiled And Canary Wharf Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI and LONDON, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captivision (“Captivision” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: CAPT), a pioneer of architectural glass and innovative LED solution provider, today announced a venture with digiLED, a leading LED innovator and solution provider, and Canary Wharf Group (“CWG”) to enhance Canary Wharf's transformation from a world-class center into a thriving mixed use neighborhood.

Working in collaboration with CWG, Captivision and digiLED will design and create state-of-the-art LED and architectural media glass throughout the iconic campus, providing a vibrant platform for customer engagement and immersion across the spectrum of entertainment, information, and advertising. The initial Canary Wharf LED installation includes Adams Plaza and Thomson Reuters Plaza slated for completion in February, 2025.









Eden Dock, Canary Wharf, London

"We are privileged and thrilled to join forces with Canary Wharf Group," said Gary Garrabrant, CEO of Captivision . "We are excited about collaborating with digiLED at the iconic Canary Wharf, establishing our partnership. This is an extraordinary opportunity for our company."

"Returning to Canary Wharf in collaboration with Captivision in this remarkable, next-generation project is immensely rewarding," said Graham Burgess, CEO of digiLED . "This is indeed a rare opportunity to bring our bespoke and highest-standard expertise to enhance the transformation of one of our earliest and most important works."

Captivision's transparent and non-transparent LED media solutions provide a versatile and dynamic platform showcasing high-resolution content without compromising architectural integrity and user experience. Captivision's partner, digiLED, known for its innovative and bespoke digital solutions, will lead the design and installation of the LED screens, ensuring cutting-edge and highest-quality technology. In addition to the original Canary Wharf LED, digiLED has designed and completed a number of high-profile London installations including the home of Arsenal Football Club Emirates Stadium and The O2 Arena.

About Captivision

Captivision is a pioneering manufacturer of media glass, combining IT building materials with architectural glass. The product has a boundless array of applications including entertainment media, information media, cultural and artistic content as well as marketing use cases. Captivision can transform any glass façade into a transparent media screen with real time live stream capability. Captivision is fast becoming a solution provider across the LED product spectrum.

Captivision's media glass and solutions have been implemented in hundreds of locations globally across sports stadiums, entertainment venues, casinos and hotels, convention centers, office and retail properties, and airports. Learn more at .

About digLED

Premium supplier digiLED pushes the boundaries of LED display technology, offering innovative solutions specifically designed for sports venues and high-impact public displays. Displays are built with energy-saving patented technology, which optimize power consumption without compromising brightness or visual clarity, a critical feature for high-demand environments.

digiLED displays bring sharper image quality, vibrant colours, and dynamic refresh rates that are perfect for capturing audience attention in large venues. The energy-efficient design aligns with modern sustainability standards, appealing to organisations that prioritise eco-friendly technology without sacrificing performance.

Noted for their innovation digiLED specialise in customised, bespoke solutions for discerning users who value the quality and attention to detail that comes with the experience of decades in providing large format video screens. Learn more at .

About Canary Wharf Group

Canary Wharf Group (CWG) is the developer of the largest urban regeneration project in Europe. CWG develops, manages and currently owns interests in approximately 9 million square feet of mixed-use space and over 1,100 Build to Rent apartments.

CWG is committed to turning sustainability ambition into impactful action. Examples include purchasing 100% electricity from renewable sources since 2012, our partnership with the Eden Project creating a place for nature and people and working to deliver our Science-Based Target.

CWG has created a 24/7 city where people can live, work and thrive on the Canary Wharf estate and enjoy all the benefits: great transport links, access to 16.5 acres of green spaces and waterside living; and a wide range of amenities including an award-winning arts and events programme. Canary Wharf's retail offering comprises over 70 bars, cafes and restaurants and over 300 shops, including 8 grocery stores, pharmacies and health clubs all within 15 minutes' walk.

Website:

LinkedIn: @CanaryWharfGroup

Instagram: @canarywharflondon

X: @CanaryWharfGrp @Level39CW

