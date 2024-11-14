Michael Smith Engineers Ltd Announces Strategic Partnership With ITT Bornemann To Expand Hygienic Pump Offerings In The UK

(MENAFN- Pressat) Michael Smith Engineers Ltd is pleased to announce a new distributor partnership with ITT Bornemann, a global leader in the manufacture of high-quality hygienic twin-screw pumps. This collaboration will enhance the availability of advanced hygienic pump solutions across the UK, serving industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics.

ITT Bornemann is renowned for its twin-screw pump technology, which offers exceptional performance, reliability, and compliance with hygienic standards. The partnership will complement Michael Smith Engineers' existing hygienic pump portfolio, providing customers with a broader range of high-quality solutions backed by local expertise and support.

Jason Downing, Sales Director at Michael Smith Engineers, commented, "We are delighted to be partnering with ITT Bornemann, a company known for its quality and innovation in hygienic pumping solutions. This collaboration allows us to extend our offerings and continue providing our customers with the best technologies to meet their hygienic pump requirements across the UK."

Gary Sleight, North Europe Sales Director at ITT Bornemann, added, "Working with Michael Smith Engineers is an important step in bringing our hygienic twin-screw pumps to a wider UK audience. Their established expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional service make them an ideal partner for expanding our reach in hygienic applications."

This partnership reflects the shared commitment of both companies to deliver innovative, reliable pump technologies and outstanding customer service.

