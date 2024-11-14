Author C.M. James Celebrates A Groundbreaking Year & Announces Even More To Come In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- C.M. JamesNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- C.M. James has had an extraordinary first year, captivating audiences with a lineup of 10 well-received published titles each adding to his reputation as a prolific new author in 2024. The highlight has been Alpha Blood – The Battle for Sanguis , a vampire series that has drawn a cult-like following on social media, sparking enthusiasm and engagement from fans around the world. With three volumes completed and more in the works, James has built an entire universe of characters that fans can't seem to get enough of. The overwhelming response has fueled him to create even more titles, spanning genres and styles that meet readers where their imaginations are most alive.C.M. James is an author with a rare blend of wit, depth, humor, and passion in his writings delivering stories that resonate across genres. Since publishing his first book in February 2024, a vampire series which was suggest he should start out with something shorter, James has released an impressive 10 titles. It showcases his relentless creativity and drive. His approach is simple but powerful: if he envisions something, he simply just brings it to life. This isn't just a motto; it's how he lives and breathes his work. As he heads into 2025, James's focus is sharper than ever, committed to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in both storytelling and reader engagement. With his creative energy showing no signs of slowing, readers and authors alike can expect an exhilarating journey ahead.To expand on this momentum, James is now introducing C.M. James Writes "Spotlights" to his self publishing assistance agency, "C.M. James Writes LLC." It's a revolutionary platform designed to support self-published authors in creating, refining, and marketing their work. With Spotlights, the barriers to publishing are lowered, allowing authors to focus on their craft while Spotlights manages essential elements like marketing, editing, and formatting. Spotlights takes things a step further, offering genre-focused subcategories, such as C.M. James Lights for short stories, C.M. James Frights for horror and suspense, and C.M. James Nights, where adult, spicy stories can find a platform and readership.James also plans to elevate the reading experience itself with an interactive approach. In 2025, C.M. James Writes will offer dual-format interactive books that bring unprecedented features to digital reading. Among these innovations is the automatic switch between eBook and audiobook modes, providing readers the option to transition seamlessly between reading and listening. This experience can also be customized further, with optional background sounds and effects that can be toggled for an immersive feel or muted for a more traditional read. And for those who enjoy connecting with fellow readers, the platform offers live chat features, so fans can discuss plot twists, character development, or favorite quotes in real time or once they've finished the book.Among his unique works, James has also introduced Twin Tales , a dual-story format combining an autobiography and memoir that can be read separately or as one cohesive story-a groundbreaking concept that has already captivated readers. With Tailored Tales, readers and aspiring authors alike can test out the writing waters with short-story creation before diving into a larger project, with Spotlights there to guide them every step of the way.And as Amazon's Kindle Vella sunsets, C.M. James Writes is stepping in with serialized services, providing a new home for authors and readers who love the serialized storytelling experience. From serialized thrillers to episodic romances, the Spotlights platform is set to become a new industry mainstay, blending James's innovative vision with the needs of authors seeking more independence and readers looking for quality, flexible storytelling.To authors, readers, publishers, and literary professionals, C.M. James Writes extends an invitation to join the revolution. Whether you're an author eager to share your story, a reader ready to immerse yourself in next-level reading experiences, or a professional interested in collaboration, C.M. James Writes Spotlights welcomes you to connect, explore, and engage.

