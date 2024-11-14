China Steaming Toward Nuclear-Powered Carrier Capability

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's new nuclear-powered carrier ambitions mark a bold stride toward challenging US naval dominance and extending its reach on global high seas.

This month, the Associated Press (AP) reported that China is advancing its naval capabilities by constructing a land-based prototype nuclear reactor for a large surface warship, signaling progress toward its first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

AP mentions the development, confirmed by the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, marks a significant step in China's naval modernization.

The prototype reactor, located at Base 909 in Sichuan Province, is part of China's broader strategy to enhance its maritime power and extend its naval operations far from home. It says the reactor's construction aligns with President Xi Jinping's vision of building a“first-class” navy.

AP mentions that, unlike their conventionally powered counterparts, nuclear-powered carriers can remain at sea longer without refueling and provide more space for aircraft fuel and weapons, enhancing their operational capabilities.

It notes that only the US and France currently operate nuclear-powered carriers, with the US maintaining a fleet of 11 and France one.

The report says China's move to develop such technology underscores its ambition to challenge US naval dominance and achieve a true“blue-water” navy capable of global operations.

It also mentions this initiative is part of China's rapid fleet modernization, which includes the recent commissioning of its third conventionally powered carrier, the Fujian, and ongoing work on a fourth carrier.

China's recent developments in nuclear propulsion for its aircraft carriers may make it the third country to operate such warships.

In October 2022, Asia Times noted that a nuclear-powered carrier would provide practically unlimited range and the ability to generate significant energy for advanced systems like the electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS).

This technology, already in use on China's Fujian carrier, allows for more efficient and less damaging aircraft launches, enabling more sorties and the launch of aircraft carrying more fuel and weapons.