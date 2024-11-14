(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Glamping Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Accommodation (Cabins & Pods, Tents, Yurts, Treehouses), Age Group (18-32 Years, 33-50 Years, 51-65 Years, Above 65 Years), Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European glamping market size is expected to reach USD 2.17 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2030. Growing popularity of tourism coupled with consumer willingness to spend on modern amenities while camping is anticipated to fuel the market growth. In addition, growing ethical consumerism and consumer awareness with respect to the new trend of glamping is anticipated to further fuel the demand. Moreover, the increasing popularity of staycations among campers, solo travelers, and families is projected to positively fuel the market growth.

Glamping continues to grow as a market that meets the changing needs of holidaymakers in terms of sustainability, experience, and luxury. This development is offering strong opportunities for hotels. By expanding a hotel with glamping tents, hotel owners are creating more capacity and additional income at lower costs, likely favoring the growth of the market. For instance, in May 2021, The Hoxton, a U.K.-based boutique hotel, launched Camp Hox, a series of curated camper van experiences across Europe.

Tents are expected to witness significant market penetration on account of the increasing number of weddings and parties on the beachside. Consumers prefer beach weddings which allow all their guests to camp out on the beach thus making the whole experience enjoyable. Nowadays, corporates also have been hosting beach events which are inclusive of the night-stay in tents thus allowing employees to witness the exotic view. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on tent glamping over the forecast period.

Travelers nowadays have been looking for outdoor experiences that are memorable, luxurious, and close to nature. They are willing to try new things without putting a lot of thought into the cost. Glamping is a balanced combination of all these features. Rising number of consumers looking for outdoor activities and close-to-nature experiences is expected to open new opportunities for the glamping market over the forecast period.

France held the largest market share in 2021 and is estimated to continue to grow over the forecasted period. Major tour operators and online glamping service providers have focused on introducing different accommodation types to attract consumers. This is also supporting the market growth in the region. High interest of consumers of all ages, especially among 18- to 50-year-olds is projected to boost the regional market growth.

Europe Glamping Market Report Highlights

In 2024, cabins and pods led the accommodation category with a dominant share of 45.32%, primarily due to the enhanced safety features these accommodations offer, including lockable windows and doors, spacious kitchens and living areas, and private bathrooms.

The demand for glamping tents is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030. The glamping industry is poised for substantial growth in the tent accommodation segment, encompassing options such as bell tents, luxury tents, tented cabins, and safari tents.

In 2024, the demand for glamping among the age group 18 to 32 years accounted for a market share of 41.66%. The demand among the age group 33 to 50 years is poised to register a CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030. Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve The leading players in the Europe Glamping market include:

Feather Down Farms

Huttopia

Arena Campsites

Canopy & Stars

Under Canvas

Killarney Glamping

Wigwam Holidays Ltd

Bond Fabrications Texel Yurt's Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Europe



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Europe Glamping Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Booking Channel Analysis and Trends

3.3.2. Seasonality Trends and Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

3.6. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Europe Glamping Market: Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decisions

4.4. Consumer Service Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Europe Glamping Market: Accommodation Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Europe Glamping Market, By Accommodation : Key Takeaways

5.2. Accommodation Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Accommodation , 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Cabins and Pods

5.3.2. Tents

5.3.3. Yurts

5.3.4. Treehouses

5.3.5. Others

Chapter 6. Europe Glamping Market: Age Group Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Europe Glamping Market, By Age Group: Key Takeaways

6.2. Age Group Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Age Group, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. 18-32 Years

6.3.2. 33-50 Years

6.3.3. 51-65 Years

6.3.4. Above 65 Years

Chapter 7. Europe Glamping Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Europe Glamping Market: Country Outlook

7.2. Country Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Country, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Europe Glamping Market: Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent developments & impact analysis, by key market participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Participant's Overview

8.4. Financial Performance

8.5. Service Benchmarking

8.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)

8.7. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2024

8.8. Strategy Mapping

8.9. Company Profile



Feather Down Farms

Huttopia

Arena Campsites

Canopy & Stars

Under Canvas

Killarney Glamping

Wigwam Holidays Ltd

Bond Fabrications Texel Yurt's

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

European Glamping Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900