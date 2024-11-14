New UK Alliance For Sustainable Chemicals And Materials Launched To Drive A Greener, Resilient Future For British Industry

(MENAFN- Pressat) Today marks the launch of the UK Alliance for Sustainable Chemicals and Materials (UK-ASCM), a collaborative initiative uniting leaders, academia, and innovation hubs to advance the UK's sustainable chemicals and materials sector. As demand for sustainable solutions grows across all sectors, the UK-ASCM aims to position the UK at the forefront of global efforts to create environmentally responsible and economically resilient chains.

The UK chemicals and materials industry underpins 96% of all manufactured goods, making it indispensable to sectors like healthcare, food, energy, and technology. As a critical enabler of green growth, this sector has the potential to generate over £544 billion annually by 2050, supporting high-quality jobs and bolstering local economies across the UK. The UK-ASCM is committed to harnessing this potential by driving innovation, promoting circular carbon feedstocks, and reshoring production to enhance domestic resilience.

“With the formation of the UK-ASCM, we have a unique opportunity to make a positive impact on the UK's economic future, our environment, and our communities,” said Dr Jen Vanderhoven, COO of the Biobased and Biodegradable Industries Association (BBIA)“Sustainable chemicals and materials are essential to achieving a net-zero economy and securing our industrial strength in a competitive global market.”

This Alliance, supported by a diverse network of partners, is dedicated to addressing the complex challenges facing the sector, including the need for sustainable feedstocks and a circular economy. Through collaboration and shared expertise, UK-ASCM members will advance solutions that reduce dependency on fossil resources, enhance resource efficiency, and promote sustainable innovation across the industry.

“Sustainable chemicals are fundamental to building a resilient, sustainable society. By bringing together leaders from industry and academia, the UK-ASCM will catalyse the research and development needed to accelerate the transition to sustainable materials,” said Professor Anju Massey-Brooker, Royal Society of Chemistry.

The UK-ASCM represents a broad coalition, including industry giants, cutting-edge research institutions, and innovation centres, each dedicated to reshaping the UK's chemicals and materials industry for a sustainable future. The Alliance is committed to fostering green growth, supporting regional development, and making sustainable materials accessible to all sectors of society.

As the global economy increasingly turns toward sustainable solutions, the UK chemicals and materials sector has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to lead the way. With strategic investments and collaborative innovation, the UK-ASCM aims to elevate the sector's role in national and international sustainability efforts.

To achieve this step-change, UK-ASCM urges the UK Government to:



Devise a long-term roadmap and a stable policy environment to enable investment in research, development, commercialisation and manufacture of sustainable chemicals and materials, to benefit communities across the UK and achieve green economic growth.

Work with the chemicals and materials sector to ensure the UK landscape supports this growth, from feedstocks to infrastructure and skills, to ensure the development of resilient UK supply chains. Develop and implement policies shaping markets to enable the UK's transition to sustainable chemicals and materials, including the leveraging of public procurement to create demand for sustainable chemicals and products manufactured in the UK

For more information on the UK Alliance for Sustainable Chemicals and Materials, please visit .





The UK Alliance for Sustainable Chemicals and Materials (UK-ASCM) brings together leaders from industry, academia, and innovation centers to advance sustainable solutions across the chemicals and materials sectors.

The UK chemicals sector generated £73.7 billion in revenues in 2022 and employs over 140,000 people in high-quality jobs. Sustainable chemicals are integral to achieving net-zero goals and enhancing the resilience of UK supply chains.

Members of The UK Alliance for Sustainable Chemicals and Materials (UK-ASCM) include:



Bio-based and Biodegradable Industries Association (BBIA)

Biomass Biorefinery Network (BBNet)

Biorenewables Development Centre

CPI

Green Alliance

The High Value Biorenewables Network (HVB)

Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Catalyst

Industrial Biotechnology Innovation Centre

The Innovation Centre for Applied Sustainable Technologies (iCAST)

The National Interdisciplinary Centre for the Circular Chemical Economy (CircularChem)

Royal Society of Chemistry

SCHEMA Hub (The Sustainable Chemicals and Materials Manufacturing Hub) SCOTCHEM