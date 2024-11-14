KU Alumnus Appointed India MD Of News Corporation's Storyful
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Storyful, part of Rupert Murdoch's News Corporation, announced on Tuesday the opening of a new office in India, marking a significant step in the company's global expansion strategy. Aamir Bashir has been appointed as Managing Director. Bashir, 34, is a graduate of Kashmir University's MERC faculty and is the first Kashmiri to hold a senior leadership position at the esteemed News Corporation.
Headquartered in New York, News Corporation owns prominent media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, News UK, The Sun, The Times, The New York Post, HarperCollins, and Foxtel, among others. The new office in India aims to support Storyful's mission of acquiring and verifying videos from across the globe. This expansion will strengthen Storyful's position as the global leader in providing newsrooms and brands with compelling and authentic content.
Previously, Bashir spearheaded Jukin Media's expansion in Asia and played a pivotal role in its $150 million acquisition by Trusted Media Brands, the parent company of Reader's Digest, in 2021.
“Opening an office in India is a milestone for Storyful,” said Storyful Editor-in-Chief James Law.“We recognize India's importance as a content hub and its role in shaping global conversations. With Aamir Bashir at the helm and a robust recruitment strategy in place, we are excited to provide our clients with even more of what they need: engaging, verified videos that enhance their storytelling and help them grow their audiences.”
