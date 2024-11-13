AMD Cuts 1,000 Jobs To Boost A.I. Chip Development

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has announced a reduction of 4% in its global workforce. This move affects approximately 1,000 employees out of its 26,000-strong team.



The decision comes as AMD aims to realign its resources towards artificial intelligence (AI) chip development. The company's recent results paint a mixed picture.



AMD reported a net income of $771 million on revenues of $6.8 billion for the third quarter of 2024. These figures represent significant year-over-year increases of 158% and 18% respectively.



Despite overall growth, AMD 's gaming division faced challenges. It experienced a 69% year-over-year revenue drop. This decline stems from decreased demand for AMD's system-on-chips used in gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox.



In contrast, AMD's data center segment showed remarkable growth. Revenue in this division more than doubled compared to the previous year.







This surge reflects the increasing demand for AI-related technologies and enterprise solutions. The company's focus on AI aligns with industry trends.



Analysts project a 98% growth in AMD's data center unit for 2024. This outpaces the expected total revenue growth of 13% for the company as a whole.

AMD's Strategic Shift

AMD's strategic shift comes with increased investments. Research and development costs rose by 9% in the third quarter. The total cost of sales also increased by 11% during this period.



The company plans to start mass production of its new AI chi , the MI325X, in the fourth quarter of 2024. This move aims to strengthen AMD's position in the competitive AI chip market.



AMD's stock performance reflects market uncertainties. Despite strong financials, the company's shares have dropped over 3% year-to-date. This decline follows a doubling in share value the previous year.



The layoffs at AMD are part of a broader trend in the tech industry. Other major companies like Intel have also announced significant workforce reductions. Intel's cuts affected around 15,000 jobs across multiple divisions.



AMD's approach appears more targeted compared to its competitors. The company emphasizes that these cuts are not due to financial struggles.



Instead, they represent a strategic reallocation of resources towards high-growth areas. The tech industry continues to navigate challenging economic conditions.



Companies are adjusting their strategies to remain competitive in rapidly evolving markets. AMD's focus on AI and data center technologies reflects this ongoing adaptation.



As the AI chip race intensifies, AMD's restructuring highlights the importance of agility in the tech sector. The company's ability to pivot towards emerging technologies may prove crucial in maintaining its market position.

