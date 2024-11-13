75+ Key Companies Charting New Frontiers In Multiple Sclerosis Therapeutic Space Delveinsight

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic neurological disorder affecting the central nervous system (CNS), particularly the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerves. Continuous research has led to new drug developments, particularly disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) that slow MS progression. Monoclonal antibodies, oral therapies, and infusion treatments are among the most promising options and drives the multiple sclerosis market.

report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline multiple sclerosis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the multiple sclerosis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's multiple sclerosis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for multiple sclerosis treatment.



Key multiple sclerosis companies such as Mapi Pharma, Novartis, Immunic, Biocad, Apimeds, Genentech (Roche), AB Science, Celltrion, Clene Nanomedicine, InnoCare Pharma, Oryzon Genomics, GeNeuro SA, AbbVie, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, NeuroSense Therapeutics, Denali Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi, MediciNova, Biogen, Tiziana Life Sciences, Antisense Therapeutics, RemeGen, Atara Biotherapeutics, Contineum Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Axsome Therapeutics, Accure therapeutics, Stem Cell Medicine Ltd., Ever Supreme Bio-Technology Co., Ltd., ImCyse, Lucid Psycheceuticals, Immune Response BioPharma, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical, Kyowa Kirin, Nura Bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb, ImStem Biotechnology, Hoffmann-La Roche, LAPIX Therapeutics, Motric Bio, Immunophage Biotech, NervGen, FibroBiologics, Kyverna Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, PolTREG, Cyxone, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, HuniLife Biotechnology, GlobeStar Therapeutics, Anokion, Medsenic, ZyVersa Therapeutics, Alumis Inc., Axoltis Pharma, Barricade Therapeutics, BioNxt Solutions, Eikonoklastes Therapeutics, 4D Pharma, Gossamer Bio, Pasithea Therapeutics, Synaptogenix, Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Immix Biopharma, f5 Therapeutics, Autobahn Therapeutics, Biosenic, Polpharma Biologics, Find Therapeutics, TeraImmun, AptaTargets, Trethera, Aditxt, SetPoint Medical, Sarepta Therapeutics, Nucleome Therapeutics, Vaccinex Inc., and others are evaluating new multiple sclerosis drugs to improve the

treatment landscape.

Promising multiple sclerosis pipeline therapies such as GA Depot, Remibrutinib, Tolebrutinib, IMU 838, BCD-132, Apitox, Fenebrutinib, SAR 441344, CT-P53, CNM-Au8, Orelabrutinib, Vafidemstat, Temelimab, Elezanumab, NurOwn (MSC-NTF cells), PrimeC, SAR4433820, Ibudilast, BIIB091, Foralumab, ATL1102, RC18, ATA188, PIPE-307, Pirtobrutinib, LY3541860, Solriamfetol, Act-01, SCM-010, UMSC01, IMCY-0141, Lucid-MS, NeuroVax, LP-168, NB-4746, CC-97540, IMS-001, RO7121932, BMS-986196, LPX-TI641, MTR-601, IPG-11406, IPG-1094, NVG-291, CYMS-101, KYV-101, PIPE-791, GSK 3888130B, PTG-007, T 20K, BHV-8000, HuL001, AmethystTM, ANK 700, Arscimed, A-005, NX210c, Research programme: CAR-TREG, TASIN-1, Cladribine ODF, ET-101, MRx0002, GB7208, PAS-002, Bryostatin-1, MRT-6160, NXC-201, Research Program: Cytokine reduction, ABX-002, Arsenic trioxide, LL-341070, PB018, FTX 101, TI-235, TRE 515, NT-0007, NT-0002, NVG300, and others are under different phases of multiple sclerosis clinical trials.

In October 2024, Immunic, Inc. reported favorable results from the non-binding interim futility analysis of its Phase 3 ENSURE trial, which is evaluating its lead candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), a nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activator, for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS).

In September 2024, Roche , secured FDA approval for an injectable form of its blockbuster multiple sclerosis treatment, Ocrevus, reducing patient treatment time and potentially helping the company stay ahead of increasing competition.

In September 2024, Sanofi announced the outcomes of Phase III clinical trials of its investigational oral brain-penetrant BTK inhibitor, tolebrutinib, aimed at treating multiple sclerosis (MS). These studies, namely HERCULES, GEMINI 1, and GEMINI 2, have provided mixed results, with the HERCULES trial meeting its primary endpoint while the GEMINI trials did not. The HERCULES study focused on the efficacy and safety of tolebrutinib in individuals with non-relapsing secondary progressive MS (nrSPMS) compared to a placebo.

In August 2024, Abata Therapeutic s announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for ABA-101 for the treatment of patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The FDA recently cleared ABA-101's Investigational New Drug (IND) application, and initiation of a first-in-human (FIH) Phase I study is imminent.

In August 2024, TG Therapeutics announced that the FDA has cleared an investigational new drug (IND) application submitted by TG Therapeutics for azercabtagene zapreleucel (azer-cel), an investigational allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, for a phase 1 clinical trial in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). In January 2024, Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. announced it received fast-track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its autologous, fully human CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell product candidate, KYV-101, to be used for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS).

The multiple sclerosis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage multiple sclerosis drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the multiple sclerosis clinical trial landscape.



Multiple Sclerosis Overview

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic autoimmune disorder that affects the central nervous system, leading to the deterioration or permanent damage of myelin, the protective sheath surrounding nerve fibers. While the exact cause of multiple sclerosis remains unclear, it is believed to involve a combination of genetic predisposition, environmental factors, and possibly viral infections. Common symptoms of multiple sclerosis include fatigue, difficulty walking, numbness or tingling in the limbs, muscle weakness, and vision problems, which can vary significantly among individuals and may evolve over time.

Diagnosis typically involves a combination of neurological examinations, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to detect lesions in the brain and spinal cord, and sometimes lumbar puncture to analyze cerebrospinal fluid for inflammatory markers. While there is no cure for multiple sclerosis, treatment options aim to manage symptoms, reduce the frequency and severity of relapses, and slow disease progression. This may include disease-modifying therapies (DMTs), corticosteroids for acute exacerbations, and symptomatic treatments such as physical therapy, pain management, and lifestyle modifications. Early diagnosis and a tailored treatment plan are crucial for improving the quality of life for those living with multiple sclerosis.

