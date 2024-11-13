Millions Of Holiday Lights, River Parades And Caroling, Thrilling Rides, Make The Holidays In San Antonio A Must-See In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio celebrates the Holidays like no other city! The Holiday season officially kicks off with the lighting of the River Walk during the Ford Holiday River Walk Parade, November 29, 2024. Seasonal fun continues with markets, luminaria-lined river banks, caroling and more.

The 43rd Annual Ford Holiday River Parade

is a cherished San Antonio tradition that brings joy and festivity to the River Walk. This year's theme, Toy Box Adventures, promises a magical experience for all ages. The annual spectacle features 27 illuminated floats, five entertainment floats and Santa himself.

Over 100,000 multi-colored lights will transform the River Walk into an enchanting wonderland at the conclusion of the Ford Holiday River Parade. Visitors can enjoy holiday lights on the River Walk November 29, 2024 – January 5, 2025. Two additional holiday traditions returning to the River Walk in December are the Ford Fiesta de las Luminarias

(December 6-22, Fridays to Sundays from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.), where the Mexican tradition of small, sand-filled bags with candles line the banks, and Ford Holiday Boat Caroling

(December 5-23, 2024, nightly from 6:00 p.m.) fills the air with festive holidays songs.



The second year of the popular San Antonio Holidays on Houston Street

will feature a festive, multi-day holiday market along Houston Street. December 3 is the official Houston Street Lighting and Community Dinner . The Holiday Market

runs December 13-15. A special Holiday Fun Run

and 5K is planned for December 17. The Alamo will charm with Homemade Christmas on December 7, where visitors can experience the holiday season through the eyes of early settlers as they lived on the Texas frontier in the mid-1800s.

At Historic Market Square, the holidays will also be in full force. The annual La Gran Tamalada

will continue to honor the tradition of making tamales. Additionally, live music, pictures with Santa and food booths will be available December 14 and 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The holiday celebrations are truly a citywide tradition with these can't-miss experiences beyond downtown;



SeaWorld Christmas Celebration

(November 14 – January 5): Texas' Biggest Christmas Celebration returns with millions of lights, specialty-themed areas and plenty of holiday cheer with a lanyard to taste holiday bites and sips around the park. The live action performance, O Wondrous Night, will feature singing, dancing and puppetry. Images



San Antonio Zoo Lights

(November 16 – December 31): Families can delight in the Zoo Lights, a spectacular display of holiday lights and festive decorations. The event includes interactive experiences, live entertainment and opportunities to meet Santa.



Six Flags Holiday in the Park (November 18 – January 7, weekends and select weekdays): A million glittering lights, festive décor, seasonal foods, holiday entertainment and thrilling rides create a winter wonderland at Six Flags. The all-new KID FLASHTM Cosmic Coaster is Texas' only racing roller coaster.



Classic Christmas (November 22 – December 29): This immersive holiday celebration at Toyota Field promises to create unforgettable moments of togetherness.



Hill Country Christmas at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa (November 23 – January 5): The ICE! exhibit will feature 20,000 square feet of more than 10 immersive walk-through scenes made of ice, thrilling two-story ice slides, and awe-inspiring passageways carved from two million pounds of ice, all depicting scenes and characters of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Visitors are invited to enjoy exclusive guest privileges during their overnight stay, or simply spend the day at the resort reveling in dazzling displays, delicious treats and festive activities. Images



Illuminate

(November 29 – January 12): The San Antonio Botanical Garden celebrates with Illuminate , breathtaking displays that blend art, nature and culture, in a mesmerizing celebration of light.

Christmas at the Caverns (December 7, 8, 14, 15, 20-23) includes Caroling in the Caverns, the Trail of Lights, Santa & Mrs. Claus visit, Reindeer Roundup Maze and more. Caroling in the Caverns is limited, so advance ticket purchases are recommended.

For more information go to VisitSanAntonio/Holidays/

SOURCE Visit San Antonio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED