Flywire To Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, the Company will attend the Stephens Annual in Nashville, TN. They will participate in a fireside chat discussion which will begin at 12:00pm CT.



On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the Company will attend the FT Partners FinTech Conference in New York, NY. They will participate in investor meetings.

On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, the Company will attend the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference in Scottsdale, AZ. They will participate in a fireside chat discussion which will begin at 9:35am MT.



The fireside chat discussions will be webcast live from Flywire's investor relations website at . A replay of the webcasts will be available on the investor relations website for 90 days following the discussions.

