Quincy Data Announces Sub-Nanosecond Time Synchronization Service

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Quincy Data, the leading ultra-low latency data provider, today announced a time synchronization service covering major US exchanges that is precise to sub-nanoseconds. Quincy's Time Synchronization as a Service (TSaaS) provides a plug-and-play solution for precise time distribution across the New Jersey and Chicago metro regions. As trading firms seek greater precision and resilience, Quincy's TSaaS simplifies the complexity of building advanced time distribution systems in-house.

Quincy Data co-founder Bob Meade:“Quincy Data is uniquely positioned to provide a unified and resilient time synchronization service across multiple exchange trading locations. We leveraged our deep experience in ultra-low latency engineering to provide a service many firms can utilize.”

Quincy Data co-founder Stephane Tyc:“It's expensive for individual firms to build and very challenging to maintain these extremely precise systems. The idea of a shared service is at the very heart of what Quincy Data provides its clients.”

The pursuit of ultra-low latency in the current trading environment increasingly demands time measurement with sub-nanosecond accuracy. The Quincy Data service addresses two key challenges firms face trading financial markets: synchronizing clocks beyond local data centers and ensuring traceability to an official time standard. Quincy TSaaS comprises two fault-tolerant White Rabbit networks, one in the New Jersey metro area and one in the Chicago metro area, ensuring reliable sub-nanosecond precision within each metro area.

About Quincy Data: Quincy Data is the leading global provider of ultra-low latency market data technology. The company serves the most sophisticated and successful trading firms active in the global financial markets. The company serves major financial centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

