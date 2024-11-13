Assam Online Trading Scam: Sumi Borah Appeals For Bail In CBI Court

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 13 (IANS) The Assamese Sumi Borah lodged in jail in the trading scam appealed for bail in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday, however, the court will hear her plea in the next hearing.

Along with the accused actress in the trading scam, her husband Tarkik Borah also submitted his bail plea before the Court.

The controversial actress Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah were sent to judicial custody in the previous week as the CBI did not seek the custody of the accused couple.

Meanwhile, Amlan Borah, the brother-in-law of the actress got bail and the central probe agency did not oppose his bail plea. He was released on a bail bond.

Earlier, Sumi Borah was sent to seven days of CBI custody along with her husband and kingpin of the multi-crore scam Bishal Phukan.

According to police sources, the CBI might appeal for another round of custody of Sumi Borah after a gap of a few days. The central probe agency team is investigating the information received from the actress regarding this huge scam.

The state government has handed over the 41 cases related to the online trading scam to the central agency.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police handed over key information regarding the online trading scam to the CBI officials.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier announced that the CBI would be investigating 41 cases pertaining to the multi-crore online trading scam.

“We have filed 41 cases against the online trading fraudsters. The state government decided to hand over all of these cases to the CBI. I spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah about this, and he agreed to let the CBI probe the scam. I went to Delhi to apprise him about the latest development,” he had said.

To recall, an online trading scam amounting to Rs 2,200 crores was busted in Assam in September after a kingpin of this fraud, Bishal Phukan was arrested from his Dibrugarh residence.

Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah, accused in a trading scam, surrendered before the police later.

The couple was arrested after they surrendered in Dibrugarh. Notably, the duo was on the run since the huge scam surfaced and it was revealed that Borah was well connected with Bishal Phukan in this scam.