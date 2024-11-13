Special-Lite To Expand Decatur Footprint, Add Manufacturing, Office, Showroom, Training Space

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Steve Benscoter, President and Chief Operating OfficerDECATUR, MI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Special-Lite is breaking more new ground in Southwest Michigan. The commercial door manufacturer is expanding its manufacturing facility in the Village of Decatur to help drive additional growth and broaden its impact within the commercial door and interior framing industry.The expansion will total 69,000 square feet and include 49,000 square feet of manufacturing space, enabling additional investment in automation and CNC equipment. That will bring the total manufacturing footprint to just over 194,000 square feet. Twenty-thousand square feet of new space over two levels will be used for offices, a product showroom, a dedicated installation training area, and space for product testing.CBK Construction, a family-owned company based in Kalamazoo, will begin construction in November and conclude in late summer 2025. The planning and development consulting firm Abonmarche Consultants, Inc. will oversee the expansion's architectural design, engineering, and land surveying. Abonmarche has administered some of the most transformative projects in the region since 1979.“This is a significant investment in our employees and how they collaborate. It will also increase our ability to meet customer demand even more quickly and efficiently,” said Steve Benscoter, President and Chief Operating Officer.“And while our success and hard work over the past few years is a significant driver of this exciting investment, it would not be possible without support from Market One and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Both have been instrumental in moving our company forward,” he added.Over the past year, Special-Lite has worked to streamline and enhance its Decatur and Benton Harbor facilities to maximize space efficiency and enhance quality. That project allows the custom commercial door manufacturer to make additional investments to support both the growth of its existing product portfolio and new products.The company invested $2.3 million in 2021 for building renovations, machinery, and equipment for its facility in Benton Harbor, creating more than 60 new jobs.Special-Lite released three brand new products in 2024: the SpecSlide Sliding Door System, an entire line of versatile and durable Double-Acting Traffic Doors, and a dual glazed version of its popular LiteSpace Interior Aluminum Framing.

