Asickey Launches High-Performance Cryptocurrency Miners With Advanced Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, China, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASICKey , is excited to announce the launch of its next-generation, energy-efficient miners: the KEYMINER A1 , KEYMINER X , and KEYMINER PRO . These advanced 3nm ASIC miners are designed to make more accessible, affordable, and profitable, with enhanced efficiency and ultra-low noise levels, allowing them to be used in any environment.







With KEYMINER A1 , KEYMINER X , and KEYMINER PRO , ASICKey has set a new standard in the mining industry, offering unparalleled hash rates, low power consumption, and maximum profitability for users.

Exceptional Hash Rates & Energy-Efficient Power Consumption

ASICKey 's new miners are optimized for high performance while maintaining low energy usage, delivering significant profitability potential:



KEYMINER A1 :



Hash Rate : Bitcoin 1100 TH/s, Litecoin 500 GH/s, Dash 30 TH/s



Power Consumption : 650 W

Profit per Month : $1,200 (Bitcoin), $2,900 (Litecoin), $3,800 (Dash)

KEYMINER X :



Hash Rate : Bitcoin 2300 TH/s, Litecoin 1100 GH/s, Dash 70 TH/s



Power Consumption : 1300 W

Profit per Month : $2,500 (Bitcoin), $6,400 (Litecoin), $8,900 (Dash)

KEYMINER PRO :



Hash Rate : Bitcoin 5800 TH/s, Litecoin 2800 GH/s, Dash 160 TH/s



Power Consumption : 2800 W Profit per Month : $6,300 (Bitcoin), $16,300 (Litecoin), $19,500 (Dash)

ROI Potential : Based on current market conditions and mining difficulty, users can expect a return on investment (ROI) within just one month .

Easy to Use

ASICKey 's miners are designed with simplicity in mind. Users need only plug in the miner, connect it to the internet via Wi-Fi or cable, select a mining pool (including ASICKey's 0% fee pool), input their wallet address, and begin mining. No prior IT or mining knowledge is required, making it ideal for both seasoned professionals and newcomers alike.

Hassle-Free Delivery & Support

ASICKey is committed to providing a seamless experience for its customers. The company covers all delivery and customs fees , ensuring that customers only pay for the product itself. Additionally, ASICKey guarantees delivery within 7 business days , ensuring fast and reliable service. Customers can rest assured that their mining equipment will be delivered straight to their door, with no hidden costs or delays.

To learn more about ASICKey and its product lineup, visit



About ASICKey

ASICKey is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency mining industry, offering cutting-edge products that combine efficiency, profitability, and ease of use. The company is dedicated to providing innovative solutions for both individual miners and large-scale operations. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, ASICKey aims to empower users to capitalize on the lucrative opportunities presented by digital currency mining.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



CONTACT: Yan Lee PR Manager ASICKEY Inc. media at asickey.com