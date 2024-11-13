AI In Telemedicine Market Size Expected To Surge From USD 19.4 Billion In 2024 To USD 156.7 Billion By 2033: Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the AI in Telemedicine Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview The global AI in telemedicine Market is expected to grow from USD 19.4 billion in 2024 to USD 156.7 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 26.1% .

AI in telemedicine refers to the application of artificial intelligence technologies to support and enhance remote healthcare services. AI enhances remote diagnostics, personalized treatments, & real-time monitoring by analyzing data for accurate diagnoses and predictive analyses. Tools like virtual assistants and chatbots streamline patient interactions, reducing wait times & improving access to care. The market's growth is driven by teleconsultation services & advancements in IT, especially AI's role in diagnostic accuracy and medical imaging.





The US AI in Telemedicine Market In the U.S., the AI in telemedicine market is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2024, expanding to USD 48.2 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 24.5% . The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and government initiatives promoting digital healthcare are key growth drivers. AI integration in wearable devices and remote monitoring tools further enhances diagnostics and treatment plans. Important Insights

Market Growth: The global AI in telemedicine Market is forecasted to grow by USD 132.7 billion between 2025 and 2033, with a CAGR of 26.1% .

Product Type: Software is projected to lead the AI in telemedicine market by product type, accounting for 60.2% of revenue in 2024.

Application Analysis: Virtual nursing assistants are expected to secure a significant 26.4% share of market revenue by the end of 2024.

End User Analysis: Homecare is anticipated to hold the largest revenue share, at 48.5% , in 2024. Regional Analysis: North America is expected to dominate the global AI in telemedicine market, with a 41.2% market share by 2024. Latest Trends

Integration of Advanced AI Technologies: The use of machine learning, NLP, & computer vision in telemedicine platforms enhances diagnosis accuracy by analyzing medical data in real time, leading to better patient outcomes & personalized treatments.

Real-Time Data Insights: AI technologies provide real-time insights by processing large datasets like medical imaging & patient records, improving the quality of remote healthcare services. Cloud-Based and Edge AI Adoption: Cloud & edge AI are increasingly used in telemedicine for faster data processing, scalability, and real-time decision-making, allowing healthcare providers to deliver quicker responses. Competitive Landscape

Market Growth: The global AI in telemedicine market is highly competitive, with both large and small companies offering software and services across domestic and international markets.

Market Fragmentation: The market is moderately fragmented, trending towards further fragmentation as more companies, including independent ventures, enter the space.

Key Players: Major companies like Siemens Healthcare GmbH, IBM, and Cisco Systems Inc. are leading the market with steady growth driven by technological advancements and rising healthcare costs. Innovation from Independent Ventures: Young, independent ventures are driving innovation by offering specialized services and targeting specific population segments or medical conditions. Some of the prominent market players:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Lifesize

LEMONAID HEALTH INC.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

IBM

Hologic, Inc.

HealthTap, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CAE Healthcare Inc.

Ricoh USA

Altivity

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 19.4 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 156.7 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 26.1% North America Revenue Share 41.2% The US Market Size (2024) USD 6.7 Bn Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By End User Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Drivers



Increased Demand for Remote Monitoring: An aging population and rise in chronic diseases drive demand for AI-driven telemedicine, improving access through virtual consultations and nursing, optimizing healthcare delivery.

Streamlined Pre-Diagnosis: AI enhances telemedicine platforms by streamlining the pre-diagnosis process, boosting efficiency, and expanding market growth. Technological Advancements: Innovations in remote monitoring devices support AI integration, enabling real-time data collection and analysis of vital signs like heart rate and glucose levels.

Restraints



Operational Complexities: The expansion of telemedicine services brings operational challenges, including coordinating healthcare providers, patients, and technology, which can hinder efficient scaling. Data Security Risks: The reliance on digital platforms for medical consultations raises data security risks, requiring strong safeguards against unauthorized access.

Opportunities



Enhanced Diagnostic Accuracy: AI analyzes extensive medical data to detect diseases early, even in remote areas, leading to more accurate diagnoses and faster, more effective treatments.

Streamlined Efficiency: AI technologies streamline operational tasks, reduce human error, and optimize workflows, allowing for more efficient management of administrative and data-related duties. Cost Reduction: AI-driven solutions lower costs and enable better allocation of resources toward patient care, making telemedicine services more scalable and fostering market growth.

Market Analysis

Virtual nursing assistants are expected to capture 26.4% of revenue share for AI in telemedicine market by the end of 2024, owing to their ability to make applications more accessible.

Telemedicine users, particularly the elderly and those in remote areas with limited healthcare access, often find it difficult to navigate complex telemedicine platforms. AI-powered virtual nursing assistants help address this by providing a user-friendly interface that simplifies access to medical care remotely.

These assistants enable users to easily retrieve medical records, receive personalized treatment plans, and connect with qualified physicians from the comfort of their homes which is a benefit especially valued by those less familiar with modern healthcare technology.

AI in Telemedicine Market Segmentation

By Product Type



Software Services

By Application



Virtual Nursing Assistant

Remote Monitoring & Predictive Analysis

Diagnostics & Medical Imaging

Medication Adherence & Treatment Plans

Teleconsultation Enhancement Others

By End User



Homecare

Healthcare Facilities Others

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the AI in Telemedicine Market, holding a 41.2% revenue share by 2024, driven by its advanced technological infrastructure that supports the development & adoption of AI solutions in healthcare. The region has the major players as well as new entrants that are striving to implement AI across the segments of telemedicine among others.

Government bodies including the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada have developed clear structures and policies on the use of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare that is safe & efficient. These regulations promote the development of AI-based solutions while at the same time protecting the interest of patients which is paramount for the telemedicine solutions.

By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments



June 2024: Wheel, a telehealth technology platform, introduced Horizon, an AI-driven solution designed to provide insights into patient care and alleviate the burden on healthcare providers. Horizon integrates data from patient profiles, lab results, previous case notes, and remote monitoring to make clinically relevant recommendations. Additionally, it helps providers detect trends across the platform, according to the company.

August 2023: GE HealthCare received FDA approval for its Portrait Mobile, a wireless and wearable monitoring device. This solution allows patients to move freely while continuously tracking vital signs, including precise metrics such as respiratory rate.

May 2023: AMC Health partnered with the University of Mississippi Medical Center to improve outcomes for patients with chronic illnesses. This collaboration contributes to the growth of the telemedicine market and facilitates the development of broader patient care systems outside traditional hospital settings.

August 2022: AMC Health teamed up with Magnolia Regional Health Center (MRHC) to provide telehealth services for patients with conditions like CHF, COPD, diabetes, and hypertension. This partnership is expected to drive the expansion of telemedicine services.

October 2022: AMC Health ended its joint venture with GE HealthCare, which aimed to combine AMC Health's Remote Patient Monitoring suite with GE HealthCare's clinical monitoring platform to extend patient care beyond hospital boundaries. March 2022: Microsoft's acquisition of Nuance, an AI and speech recognition software leader, underscored the industry's focus on innovation. The USD 19.7 billion seeks to improve patient engagement and operational insights through Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR) :

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts into work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world. We also believe that our clients don't always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.

