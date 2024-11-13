(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Yardstik, a measurably better background screening company this week launched new that allows for rescreening candidates and workers in bulk. Rescreening workers one by one is manual and slow, but sadly the way most solutions do it. This new product from Yardstik introduces a way to rescreen tens, hundreds, and thousands of people with just a few quick clicks.

Continue Reading

"Our customers have been asking for a product like this for a while and we hadn't seen anyone build a solution that really addresses the logistical issues," said Brady Stromme, Head of Customer at Yardstik. "So we said 'why not us?' And we made it so simple. It just requires a file upload. We can even use the data you've already given us in the Yardstik platform. We're proud to be the first to market with this solution, but more importantly, we're thrilled to help more companies build compliance programs that are straightforward and efficient."

Yardstik launches first-of-its-kind rescreening technology, allowing customers to rescreen in bulk

Post thi

This tool will revolutionize the way companies stay compliant and manage worker security within their organizations. The slow, manual, and one-by-one approach of the past is no longer.

"When Yardstik was started, we were very intentional about being technology-first because that's what companies needed," said Josh Cutler, Chief Technology Officer for Yardstik. "The outdated offerings were holding organizations back and we knew we could provide a better solution. This product offering is one more way we're helping companies hire faster and smarter."

In addition to their new Rescreen product, Yardstik also updated key functionality regarding how customers can actually request reports from their candidates. All of these efforts show Yardstik's commitment to building technology that works the way customers need it to work.

Yardstik is on a mission to reduce people-related risk. And it's catching on. Experiencing massive growth since launch, the company has seen revenue and total screens run increase by 100% year-over-year. Yardstik is backed by partners MissionOG, Grotech Ventures, Rally Ventures, and Crosslink Capital.

About Yardstik

Yardstik is a background screening company that helps high-volume hiring businesses run fewer unnecessary background checks. Launched in Minneapolis in 2020, the company is reenvisioning the background screening industry. Yardstik's mix of screening, fraud, and compliance products helps organizations optimize candidate vetting and expedite business growth. Today, thousands of customers trust Yardstik's technology and team to elevate their screening solutions.

Yardstik: Measurably better.

For more information, visit .

Contact Information:

Hannah Blaisdell

Head of Marketing

[email protected]



SOURCE Yardstik, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED