Captech Announces Strategic Partnership With Alloy To Better Serve Financial Services Clients

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CapTech Ventures, (CapTech), an award-winning consulting firm, announced today a strategic partnership with Alloy , the identity risk management behind over 600 of the world's leading banks, credit unions, and fintechs. This collaboration leverages Alloy's scalable technology platform to enhance CapTech's offerings and delivery of innovative solutions in the financial services industry.

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Alloy," said CapTech CEO Andy Sofish. "Alloy's expertise in identity risk management complements our commitment to providing secure and innovative solutions. This partnership allows us to enhance our offerings and help our clients improve their customer journeys."

This partnership will give CapTech's financial services clients access to Alloy's comprehensive identity risk management solution alongside CapTech's integration expertise, providing them with enhanced security, streamlined customer onboarding, and improved fraud prevention capabilities. Together, CapTech and Alloy aim to help banks, credit unions, and fintechs deliver a seamless and secure digital customer experience by ensuring that Alloy's fraud and compliance solutions are properly integrated into financial institutions' existing workflows, core systems, and customer management tools.

“This partnership is an important tool for financial institutions looking for a seamless, innovative way to better prevent fraud,” said Keith Kettell, Chief Revenue Officer at Alloy.“CapTech's deep understanding of technology and innovation, alongside Alloy's extensive expertise in helping financial institutions manage their fraud, credit, and compliance risk will allow more banks, credit unions, and fintechs to grow with confidence.”

About CapTech

CapTech is an award-winning consulting firm that empowers clients to achieve what's possible through the power of technology. At CapTech, we're passionate about the work we do and the results we achieve for our clients. From the outset, our founders shared a collective passion to create a consultancy centered on strong relationships that would stand the test of time. Today we work alongside clients that include Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized enterprises, and government agencies, a list that spans across the country. Learn more at captechconsulting .

About Alloy

Alloy helps solve the identity risk problem for companies that offer financial products. Over 600 banks, credit unions, and fintechs turn to Alloy's end-to-end identity risk management platform to take control of fraud, credit, and compliance risks, and grow with confidence. Founded in 2015, Alloy is powering the delivery of great financial products to more customers around the world. Learn more at alloy.



