Oncohost Announces Executive Appointment Of Ron Andrews

Andrews Joins as CEO's Strategic Consultant to Accelerate Growth Initiatives

BINYAMINA, Israel and CARY,

N.C, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost , a company transforming the approach to precision for improved patient outcomes, today announced that Ron Andrews has joined the company as Strategic Consultant to the CEO. In this role, Andrews will support OncoHost's growth strategy, while also providing strategic leadership in fueling the company's development and expansion initiatives.

"The next chapter in cancer diagnostics will come from companies focused on delivering information that will help treating physicians better manage the growing therapeutic choices," commented Ron Andrews. "OncoHost's proteomic platform represents an innovative approach to shedding light on the unique biology of a tumor and how it will respond to various therapies. I am very excited about joining the company as an advisor to help bring this important technology to the global oncology community."

With over 35 years in the diagnostics and molecular diagnostics industry, Andrews has successfully led organizations ranging from Fortune 500 divisions to innovative startups. His executive experience spans global industry leaders including Abbott Diagnostics, Roche Molecular Diagnostics, and LifeTechnologies/Thermo Fisher, as well as public CEO roles at Clarient Inc

and Oncocyte Inc.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ron Andrews to OncoHost," said Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO of OncoHost. "His unparalleled knowledge in the diagnostics industry, coupled with his strategic insights and proven track record in scaling innovative companies, will be invaluable as we drive our growth and implement pipeline plans for continued advancements in the precision oncology field."

In addition to his position at OncoHost, Andrews currently serves as a trusted advisor to prominent venture capital firms, as well as guiding emerging molecular technology companies through critical product development and fundraising stages. His financial acumen has driven over $600M in successful capital raises and more than $15B in strategic exits over the course of his career.

Throughout his professional life, Andrews has championed the democratization of diagnostic technologies, empowering community oncologists and pathologists with tools for precise, timely patient care. A passionate advocate for leadership development, he has mentored over 15 CEOs and senior executives. Andrews holds a BS in Biology from Wofford College and is actively engaged in various governance roles across public, private, and nonprofit sectors, further demonstrating his commitment to advancing healthcare innovation.

About OncoHost

OncoHost is a technology company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel, and Cary, North Carolina, transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes. OncoHost's proprietary platform, PROphet®, is a plasma-based, proteomic pattern analysis tool whose initial offering in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) uses a single blood sample to guide first-line immunotherapy decision-making. The PROphetNSCLCTM test provides clear clinical utility by offering physicians crucial guidance on the optimal first-line immunotherapy treatment plan for each individual patient, with a significant effect on overall survival. Led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs and industry experts and supported by a large-scale prospective clinical trial with over 40 sites and 1,700 patients recruited worldwide, OncoHost is well-positioned to lead precision diagnostics and biomarker development to the next stage.

