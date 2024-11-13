Fathom Holdings Strengthens Leadership With Key Appointments To Drive Growth And Operational Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CARY, N.C., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc.

(Nasdaq: FTHM ) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end services integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, has announced strategic leadership appointments. Jon Gwin, previously Chief Operating Officer, has been named to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer. Additionally, Samantha Giuggio, formerly Chief Operations Officer of Fathom Realty, has been promoted to President of Fathom Realty and Chief Operations Officer of Fathom Holdings.

Jon Gwin Appointed Chief Revenue Officer

In his new role, Gwin will focus on revenue generation, strategic partnerships, and expansion initiatives across Fathom's real estate, mortgage, and title divisions, drawing on nearly a decade of industry experience. As Chief Operating Officer, he played a key role in advancing growth and operational success throughout Fathom's diverse portfolio of brands.

"As I transition to Chief Revenue Officer, I am eager to prioritize initiatives that will accelerate revenue growth and strengthen our strategic position in the marketplace," said Gwin. "Our dedication to long-term value creation and innovation will guide our impact across the industry."

Samantha Giuggio Named President of Fathom Realty and Chief Operations Officer of Fathom Holdings

Giuggio, previously Chief Operations Officer of Fathom Realty, will expand her leadership responsibilities as President of Fathom Realty and Chief Operations Officer of Fathom Holdings. Known for her expertise in leadership and agent productivity, Giuggio brings over 14 years of experience with Fathom, where she has been instrumental in cultivating high-performance teams and a collaborative company culture.

"It's an honor to step into this expanded role, building on the achievements of our agents and teams to enhance operational excellence across Fathom Holdings," Giuggio said. "I look forward to strengthening our growth strategies and delivering exceptional value to both our agents and clients."

Strategic Impact of Leadership Appointments

These leadership advancements highlight Fathom's commitment to scaling its operations and optimizing growth through innovative strategies. The combined expertise of Gwin and Giuggio will reinforce Fathom's competitive edge, supporting an inclusive culture that empowers agents and aligns with the company's vision for sustainable growth.

"We are thrilled to have Jon and Samantha in these expanded roles," said Marco Fregenal, CEO of Fathom Holdings. "Jon's strategic acumen and revenue focus, coupled with Samantha's operational leadership, will be pivotal as we drive Fathom's expansion and create lasting value for our stakeholders."

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit .

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including, but not limited to, the potential increase of gross profits for Fathom under the new agent commission plans. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including: risks related to acquisitions and the integration of acquisition; risks related to general economic conditions, including interest rates; risks in effectively managing rapid growth in our business; reliance on key personnel; competitive risks; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover

and Clay Liolios

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE Fathom Holdings Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED