Railway investment in China increases 10.9 percent in January-October period

(MENAFN) China has made significant progress in railway construction throughout 2024, continuing its development efforts since the start of the year. According to data released by the country's railway operator on Wednesday, the fixed-asset investment in the railway sector between January and October reached 635.1 billion yuan (approximately 88.2 billion U.S. dollars). This represents a 10.9 percent increase compared to the same period last year, showcasing China’s ongoing commitment to expanding and modernizing its transportation infrastructure.



In terms of network expansion, China has made remarkable strides, with the total operational mileage of its railway network now surpassing 160,000 kilometers. This includes an impressive 46,000 kilometers dedicated to high-speed railways, making China the leader in high-speed rail development worldwide. The continued expansion of both conventional and high-speed railway lines highlights the country’s focus on improving connectivity, efficiency, and the overall capacity of its transportation system.



Among the key advancements in China’s railway sector is the recent opening of a new high-speed railway line connecting Xuancheng and Jixi in Anhui Province, located in eastern China. This new line is expected to enhance transportation efficiency in the region, offering faster and more reliable travel options for both passengers and goods. The completion of this new high-speed route is part of China’s broader initiative to improve regional connectivity and promote economic growth through better infrastructure.



In addition to the completed projects, numerous other railway construction projects are currently underway across China, with many making steady progress. These ongoing developments are expected to further expand the country’s railway network, contributing to both domestic mobility and international trade. The emphasis on continued investment and construction in the sector underscores the government’s focus on maintaining China’s position as a global leader in railway infrastructure development.

