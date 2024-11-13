N. Korea ratifies significant defense pact with Russia

(MENAFN) North Korea has ratified a significant defense pact with Russia, marking a pivotal step in their growing military cooperation. The treaty, which was initially signed on June 19, 2024, commits both countries to provide mutual military assistance if either is attacked by a third party. North Korean state-run media reported that leader Kim Jong Un signed the decree to ratify the agreement on Monday, formally endorsing the defense pact.



The treaty, known as the "Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the People’s Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation," was confirmed as a decree of the President of the State Affairs of North Korea. This formal ratification by Kim Jong Un follows a similar action by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who signed a law on Saturday to ratify the treaty from Russia’s side. The agreement will take effect once both nations exchange their ratification instruments, solidifying the pact's terms.



The pact signifies a strategic shift in relations between North Korea and Russia, as it strengthens their military ties and sets the stage for increased cooperation in defense matters. In addition to the mutual military assistance provision, the treaty aims to foster a broader partnership built on principles of mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference in domestic affairs, aligning the interests of both nations.



This agreement is seen as a further step in North Korea’s efforts to bolster its defense capabilities while strengthening its ties with Russia. The move comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, and the pact is likely to influence the balance of power in the region, particularly in relation to international security dynamics and military alignments.

