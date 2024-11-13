Antibiotics Market: Steady Growth With 1.65% CAGR Driven By Rising Demand For Effective Treatments Says Evolvebi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Antibiotics Market, valued at USD 32.54 billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.65% from 2023 to 2033

INDIA, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The antibiotics encompasses the global demand for products aimed at treating bacterial infections. It includes a variety of antibacterial drugs such as penicillins, cephalosporins, macrolides, fluoroquinolones, and tetracyclines. The market growth is primarily driven by the rising incidence of infectious diseases and the growing need for effective treatments. Broad-spectrum antibiotics, including amoxicillin and levofloxacin, play a key role in this market. The antibiotics market is projected to grow fueled by factors such as increased awareness of disease detection and treatment, regulatory incentives, and ongoing clinical research to address antibiotic resistance.For More Information:Unlocking Growth PotentialThe increasing global burden of infectious diseases plays a pivotal role in driving the growth of the antibiotics market. As bacterial infections continue to rise across regions, the need for effective and timely antibiotic treatments has become more critical. The expansion of antibiotic-resistant pathogens, coupled with the growing number of chronic diseases that predispose individuals to infections, has amplified the demand for innovative antibiotics. Several factors contribute to this growth, including the rising incidence of healthcare-associated infections, the increasing number of immunocompromised patients (due to conditions like cancer, diabetes, and HIV/AIDS), and the global efforts to combat antibiotic resistance. Moreover, factors like the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to infections, and the rapid spread of diseases in developing regions are expected to further propel market demand.The future of Antibiotics MarketAdditionally, the development of novel combination therapies to tackle antibiotic-resistant infections presents significant opportunities for market growth. These combination therapies, which often combine existing antibiotics with new compounds or mechanisms of action, are proving to be effective in combating drug-resistant microbial infections. By addressing the growing issue of antimicrobial resistance, these therapies are offering viable treatment options for difficult-to-treat bacterial infections, thus expanding the range of available treatments. The innovation in this area is helping to reshape the market by providing healthcare professionals with more effective and sustainable solutions, further fueling the growth of the antibiotics market.For sample report pages –North America to main its dominance by 2033North America holds a dominant position in the global antibiotics market, driven by several key factors. This growth is primarily attributed to the rising demand for antibiotics, which is fueled by the increasing burden of infectious diseases and an aging population. The United States, in particular, leads the market due to its high consumption of antibiotics, driven by the demand for meat and the mass production of livestock. However, the market faces challenges, including regulatory constraints related to the Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD), which requires authorization from a licensed veterinarian for the use of certain antibiotics in animal feed. This regulation has impacted the growth of the antibiotics market, particularly in the veterinary segment.Get access to the report -Core Market Segments“The Beta-lactam antibiotics segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.By Class, the market is divided into Beta-Lactam & Beta-Lactamase Inhibitors, Quinolone, Macrolide, and Others. Beta-lactam antibiotics, including penicillins and cephalosporins, dominate the market due to their broad spectrum of activity and proven effectiveness against a wide range of bacterial infections. These antibiotics are widely used in both hospital and outpatient settings.”“The Semisynthetic antibiotics segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.By Drug Origin, the market is categorized into Natural, semi-synthetic, and Synthetic antibiotics. Semisynthetic antibiotics, which are derived from natural sources but modified to improve their spectrum and effectiveness, held a significant share of the market in 2023. These antibiotics offer enhanced coverage against various organisms, making them a preferred choice in the treatment of many bacterial infections.”“The Broad-spectrum antibiotics segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.By Spectrum of Activity, the market is divided into Broad-Spectrum Antibiotics and Narrow-Spectrum Antibiotics. Broad-spectrum antibiotics dominate the market due to their ability to target both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria, offering versatility in treating a wide range of bacterial infections. This broad applicability drives their widespread use in clinical settings, especially in the initial stages of treatment when the specific pathogen is not yet identified.”Industry LeadersAbbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc, HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & Co. Inc, Mylan N.V, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi.Key Matrix for Latest Report Update.Base Year: 2023.Estimated Year: 2024.CAGR: 2024 to 2034About EvolveBIEvolve Business Intelligence is a market research, business intelligence, and advisory firm providing innovative solutions to challenging pain points of a business. Our market research reports include data useful to micro, small, medium, and large-scale enterprises. We provide solutions ranging from mere data collection to business advisory.Evolve Business Intelligence is built on account of technology advancement providing highly accurate data through our in-house AI-modelled data analysis and forecast tool – EvolveBI. This tool tracks real-time data including, quarter performance, annual performance, and recent developments from fortune's global 2000 companies.

