QGA Prepares To Host International Series Qatar

Doha: The Qatar Association (QGA) has announced that it will host the 2024 Asian Tour International Series Qatar, set to take place at Doha Golf Club from November 27 to 30.

Returning to Doha for the second consecutive year, this prestigious event will gather 120 top golfers from around the world, showcasing exceptional talent and competition in the heart of Qatar.

The International Series is the most prized pathway in golf. A set of 10 elevated events sanctioned by the Asian Tour, the series offers golfers from around the world a route to the prestigious LIV Golf League as well as greater prize money and the chance to compete against elite-level fields at world-class destinations around the globe.

QGA President and Chairman of the Championship Organizing Committee Hassan Nasser Al Naimi extended his sincere thanks to Qatar Olympic Committee President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, along with all committee members, for their unwavering support for golf.

Al Naimi noted that the QGA, in partnership with the Asian Tour, has worked tirelessly to organize this prestigious international event, recognized as one of the world's leading professional golf tournaments. The championship brings significant media attention and delivers substantial economic and tourism benefits to Qatar.

He emphasized that this event is not just a sporting competition but also a key driver in boosting tourism, underscoring the association's plans to host even more global tournaments in the future.

In closing, Al Nuaimi invited golf fans to come and experience the excitement of the tournament, highlighting the positive and far-reaching impact such sporting events have on the nation.