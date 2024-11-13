(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no 18-2024

Søborg, November 13, 2024

The Board proposes Michael Moesgaard Andersen to replace Jesper Eigen Møller as Chairman of the Board

Michael Moesgaard Andersen is a former member of the Board of Directors and is the largest investor in Konsolidator. Michael was the original angel investor of Konsolidator and assisted in listing Konsolidator on the First North Growth market. Michael would replace Jesper Eigen Møller as chairman of the Board of Directors when formally elected by the general meeting.

Jesper Eigen Møller has decided to leave the Board of Directors in Konsolidator to free up more time for other activities and to make room for Michael as the largest investor in Konsolidator.

Michael is the sole owner and director of Andersen Advisory Group A/S and Moesgaard Consulting ApS. He is a board member of Configit Holding A/S and was also recently elected as Board Director at the American company Strategic Management Society.

“I have been a member of the Board of Directors in Konsolidator since 2018, including being the chair since December 2022. I have decided it is time to focus my time on other activities, including my growing family, and I believe that Konsolidator will benefit strongly from having Michael back on the Board of Directors”, says Jesper Eigen Møller.

Michael Moesgaard Andersen says:“I brought Jesper into the Board of Directors back in 2018 before the IPO and I had the pleasure of working with him until I left the Board in 2021. I thank Jesper for his contribution to Konsolidator and I am looking forward to entering my new role as Chairman of the Board.”

Following this announcement, the Board of Directors will send out a notice of an extraordinary general meeting with a proposal to formally elect Michael Moesgaard Andersen as a new board member.

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988
CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011



About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

