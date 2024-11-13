MIA Bazaar Returns With New Features And Experiences

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) Bazaar has returned with exciting enhancements designed to offer both vendors and visitors a more enjoyable experience.

Located at Zone 2 of MIA Park, the picturesque location provides stunning views of Doha's West Bay, with the iconic skyline creating the perfect backdrop for a memorable shopping and relaxation experience.

As a vibrant marketplace, the MIA Bazaar showcases the diversity and creativity of local entrepreneurs, offering a wide variety of unique products, including handmade crafts, artwork, fashion, and more. Guests can also indulge in delicious treats and delicacies while enjoying the park's scenic waterfront atmosphere.

The stalls open from 4pm to 10pm every Friday and from 2pm – 9pm every Saturday, providing a lively weekend destination for residents and visitors alike. More than just a marketplace, the MIA Bazaar is a celebration of local talent and an opportunity to enjoy the fresh outdoor setting of MIA Park.

Entrepreneurs interested in joining the bazaar can send an email to [email protected] for further details on how to participate.