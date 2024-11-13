Cyberq Group Earns Prestigious Nominations In Cyber Insurance Awards Europe 2025 And West Midlands Business Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris Woods - CyberQ Group CEOBIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CyberQ Group Earns Prestigious Nominations in Insurance Awards Europe 2025 and West Midlands Business of the Year Awards.CyberQ Group, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions with a global reach, is thrilled to announce its nominations in two distinguished awards programs for 2025. The company has been nominated in two categories at the highly anticipated Cyber Insurance Awards Europe, which will be held on February 5, 2025, in London. CyberQ Group has also been shortlisted in two categories for the West Midlands Business of the Year Awards 2025, taking place on February 13, 2025, at the Macdonald Burlington in Birmingham.CyberQ Group's nominations for the Cyber Insurance Awards Europe include:Cyber Security Solution Provider of the YearCyber Security Consulting Services Provider of the YearThe Cyber Insurance Awards, hosted by Intelligent Insurer, aim to celebrate and recognise excellence, innovation, and contributions across the cyber insurance sector. These nominations reinforce CyberQ Group's commitment to providing industry-leading cybersecurity solutions and consulting services that empower businesses to mitigate digital risks in an increasingly complex threat landscape.In addition, CyberQ Group has earned a place on the shortlist for the prestigious West Midlands Business of the Year Awards 2025. Competing among notable companies in the region, CyberQ Group is honoured to be recognised in the following categories:International Trade InvestmentThe West Midlands Business of the Year Awards, presented by TheBusinessDesk, celebrate the strength, diversity, and innovation of businesses across the region. The awards ceremony will be attended by esteemed business leaders, key decision-makers, and community influencers.A Track Record of Excellence in InnovationCyberQ Group's recent recognition builds on its remarkable achievements in 2024, where the company was awarded the Highly Commended accolade in the Defence Innovator of the Year category at the Innovation Awards. This accolade underlines CyberQ Group's dedication to pioneering cybersecurity solutions that meet the evolving needs of clients across diverse industries.CyberQ Group's Commitment to Cybersecurity Excellence"We are incredibly honoured to receive these nominations, which affirm our dedication to delivering exceptional cybersecurity services and solutions,” said Chris Woods, CEO and Founder of CyberQ Group. "Our team's expertise, commitment to innovation, and global reach enable us to safeguard businesses against the threats of today and tomorrow. These nominations are a testament to our ongoing mission to lead in cybersecurity excellence and support businesses in their growth and resilience."CyberQ Group looks forward to both awards ceremonies and congratulates all nominees. The company remains committed to advancing cybersecurity solutions that foster trust, resilience, and security for enterprises worldwide.For further information about CyberQ Group and its award-winning cybersecurity services, please visit .About CyberQ GroupCyberQ Group is a UK-based cybersecurity firm specialising in cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and consulting services that protect businesses from evolving digital threats. With a global footprint and a focus on innovation, CyberQ Group partners with organisations of all sizes to deliver resilient, tailored cybersecurity strategies.

