Global Blood Viscometer Market Set For 5.7% Growth, Reaching $2.10 Billion By 2028

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2024

The global blood viscometer market is experiencing steady growth, with a projected rise from $1.60 billion in 2023 to $1.69 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth is largely driven by advances in diagnostic technologies, increased focus on diabetes management, the aging population, and the shift toward personalized medicine. Growing awareness of blood disorders further fuels market demand.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Blood Viscometer Market and Its Growth Rate?

The market is projected to reach $2.10 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This growth is fueled by innovations such as portable viscometers, a heightened focus on preventive healthcare, the expansion of point-of-care testing, and increased investments in healthcare infrastructure. Trends shaping the market include the integration of smart technologies, rising demand for non-invasive testing, increased use in chronic disease management, and growing research into blood disorders and therapies.



What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Blood Viscometer Market?

The growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) is expected to accelerate the expansion of the market. CVD, a group of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels, can lead to severe health events like heart attacks and strokes. Contributing factors such as poor diets, physical inactivity, smoking, and rising obesity and diabetes rates, along with aging populations, are driving the increase in CVD. Blood viscometers help assess blood viscosity, a critical factor in diagnosing and preventing conditions like blood clots, strokes, and heart attacks. A report by the American College of Cardiology in August 2022 predicted significant increases in cardiovascular risk factors like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity through 2060, further increasing the demand for diagnostic tools like blood viscometers.





Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Blood Viscometer Market?

Major companies operating in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Emerson Electric Co, Xylem Analytics, PerkinElmer Inc., Qualitest, Anton Paar GmbH, AMETEK Brookfield, BYK Gardner, PAC LP., CANNON Instrument Company, Koehler Instrument Company Inc., PCE Instruments, RheosenseInc., Orbit Research Associates Pvt. Ltd., Swastik Systems & Services, Lamy Rheology, Fann Instrument Company, Labomat Essor., Edutek Instrumentation, Lasany International

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Blood Viscometer Market?

Major companies operating in various markets are focusing on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their competitive positions. In the blood viscometer market, companies are prioritizing the development of automated devices, such as the INVI viscometer launched by Sofraser in March 2023. This compact, inline device offers continuous, real-time viscosity measurements with minimal manual intervention, designed for durability in extreme industrial conditions and easy integration into existing systems.

What Are the Segments of the Global Blood Viscometer Market?

The blood viscometer market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Rotational Viscometers, Capillary Viscometers, Other Products

2) By Application: Blood Viscosity Measurement, Plasma Viscosity Measurement, Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes, Other End Users

Geographic Overview: North America at the Helm of the Blood Viscometer Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the blood viscometer market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Understanding the Definition of the Blood Viscometer Market

A blood viscometer is an instrument designed to measure the viscosity, or thickness, of blood, which directly influences blood flow and circulation. By assessing how blood flows, it helps in diagnosing and monitoring conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and other health disorders related to blood circulation.

The Blood Viscometer Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Blood Viscometer Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Blood Viscometer Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into blood viscometer market size, drivers and trends, blood viscometer market major players, blood viscometer competitors' revenues, blood viscometer market positioning, and growth across geographies.



The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions.



