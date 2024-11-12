Nauticus Robotics Announces Results For The Third Quarter Of 2024

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nauticus Robotics, (NASDAQ: KITT ), a leading innovator in subsea robotics and software, today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

John Gibson, Nauticus CEO, stated, "We committed to producing commercial revenue in the third quarter of 2024 with our Aquanaut Mark 2. We achieved that objective. Our first commercial project not only exceeded customer expectations but also secured additional work for the fourth quarter. With the 2024 work season in the Gulf of Mexico ending, we are now fully focused on building a robust pipeline of commercial opportunities for 2025. Nauticus' untethered, autonomous deepwater solutions have set us apart as the technical leader in this field, earning strong recognition from our customers.

On the financial front, we raised over $1 million in cash through a tranche of convertible debentures, with the option to access an additional $20 million. Alongside converting existing debentures into preferred equity, these steps bolster our shareholder equity and position us to regain compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements. This access to additional funds provides a solid financial foundation to cement our position as a leader in the ocean economy."

Operational Highlights

Vehicle 2 Testing: Nauticus' flagship vehicle, Aquanaut Mark 2 (Vehicle 2), completed deepwater qualification trials and began commercial operations in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM). The vehicle completed offshore operations for 2024 and will now be readied for the upcoming 2025 offshore season. The success of the commercial work performed this year resulted in continued discussions with current as well as new customers for 2025 work. The pipeline for Aquanaut services remains strong and the company expects that customers will continue placing the vehicle into their offshore execution models.

Vehicle 1 Assembly and Testing: Aquanaut Vehicle 1 deepwater electronics upgrades are complete and final assembly is expected to complete this month. Once the vehicle is fully assembled it is planned to ship to a testing facility to complete factory acceptance testing. We expect this to occur by the end of the year.

Vehicle 3 Assembly: Assembly of Aquanaut Vehicle 3 remains pending. Company focus remained on Vehicles 1 and 2 throughout the quarter. Work on this vehicle is not expected until sometime in 2025.

ToolKITT Software: ToolKITT performed reliably during Aquanaut vehicle operations this quarter. The team continues to progress the technology towards higher levels of autonomy and broader commercial functionality. ToolKITT is also expected to provide value added differentiation for third party platform integration. Discussions with third party ROV manufacturers and services providers are ongoing and Nauticus is targeting to sell its first commercial license in 2025.

Revenue: Nauticus reported third-quarter revenue of $0.4 million, compared to $1.6 million for the prior-year period and $0.5 million for the prior quarter.

Operating Expenses: Total expenses during the third quarter were $5.9 million, a $3.9 million decrease from the prior-year period, and a $0.6 million decrease from Q2 2024.

Net Income:

For the third quarter, Nauticus recorded a net loss of $11.4 million, or basic loss per share of $4.24. This compares with a net loss of $17.7 million from the same period in 2023, and a net loss of $5.4 million in the prior quarter.

Adjusted Net Loss: Nauticus reported adjusted net loss of $11.4 million for the third quarter, compared to $8.1 million for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net loss is a non-GAAP measure which excludes the impact of certain items, as shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below.

2024 G&A Cost:

Nauticus reported G&A third-quarter costs of $2.8 million, which is a decrease of $3.9 million compared to the same period in 2023 and an additional $0.4 million decrease from the second quarter.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.9 million, compared to $0.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

