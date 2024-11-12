Colorado Students To Connect With NASA Astronauts Aboard Space Station

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from Colorado will have the opportunity to hear NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Suni Williams answer their prerecorded questions aboard the International Space Station

on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Watch the 20-minute space-to-Earth call at 1 p.m. EST on NASA+ . Learn how to watch NASA content

on various platforms, including social media.



(Oct. 25, 2024) - NASA astronaut and Expedition 72 Commander Suni Williams is pictured at the galley inside the International Space Station's Unity module at the beginning of her day. Credit: NASA

Continue Reading

The JEKL Institute for Global Equity and Access, in partnership with the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, will host students from the Denver School of Science and Technology for the event. Students are building CubeSat emulators to launch on high-altitude balloons, and their work will drive their questions with crew.

Media interested in covering the event must RSVP by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, to Daniela Di Napoli at: [email protected]

or 832-656-5231.

For more than 24 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Astronauts aboard the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through SCaN's

(Space Communications and Navigation) Near Space Network.

Important research and technology investigations taking place aboard the space station benefit people on Earth and lays the groundwork for other agency missions. As part of NASA's Artemis

campaign, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars; inspiring Artemis Generation explorers and ensuring the United States continues to lead in space exploration and discovery.

See videos and lesson plans highlighting space station research at:

SOURCE NASA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED