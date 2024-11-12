Nano Dimension Releases Presentation Highlighting Execution Of Disciplined And Focused Value Creation Strategy For ALL Shareholders

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nano's Board and Management Team Have Delivered on Promises Made: Driving Transformational M&A, and Operational Improvements and Governance Enhancements Murchinson STILL Has NO Value Creation Plan and Seeks to Disrupt Nano's Transformation and Growth Nano Urges to Protect Their and Vote“FOR” All of Nano's Proposals Act Fast – Nano's Shareholders Annual Meeting Cut-Off Sunday, December 1st, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET To Learn More Visit: Waltham, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. ( Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano” or the“Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printing solutions, today released a detailed investor presentation highlighting the disciplined and focused steps the Company continues to take to drive value for all shareholders. The presentation also underscores Murchinson Ltd.'s (“Murchinson”) lack of a strategic plan and continuing efforts to derail the Company's progress and profit at the expense of other shareholders. Nano's Board of Directors (“Board”) urges shareholders to protect their investment and the future of the Company by voting today “FOR” ALL of Nano's proposals and AGAINST ALL of Murchinson's proposals . Highlights from the presentation include: Under the Guidance of Nano's Board and Leadership of Its Management Team, the Company is Delivering on Its Promises to Shareholders. Significant Progress From the Past 12 Months Include:

Transformational M&A. Agreements to acquire Desktop Metal, Inc. (“Desktop Metal”) and Markforged Holding Corporation (“Markforged”) are a realization of Nano's ambitious and prudent M&A strategy to create the market leader in AM and will provide Nano with a clear path to profitability.

Improvements in financial and operational performance. Nano's focus on operational excellence has delivered strong organic growth and meaningful efficiencies, including 29% organic revenue growth in 2023 compared to the year prior. In addition, Nano reported a 69% reduction in cash burn in the first half of 2024 from the first half of 2023.

Returning capital to shareholders. Nano is executing a balanced capital allocation approach, including over $160 million in share repurchases since August 2022, investment in R&D, and further growth through M&A . Significant governance enhancements. Nano has acted on feedback from shareholders and governance experts over the past year, enacting important enhancements to its corporate governance. These changes include reducing the size of the Board, separating the Company's Chairman and CEO roles and continuing Board refreshment, adding three new directors in the past year alone. Nano is Executing a Focused Value Creation Strategy That Is Poised to Deliver Future Value Creation for ALL Shareholders.

Digital Manufacturing Leader. Nano's Board and management team have driven Nano's transformation into a digital manufacturing leader. The pending Desktop Metal and Markforged acquisitions accelerate Nano's strategy and are expected to create a company with $340 million in combined revenue based on 2023 and an expected $475 million in cash and cash equivalents at the close of both transactions, which will support continued growth. Clear Path to Profitability. With a strong financial foundation in place and significant milestones already achieved, Nano is well positioned to be EBITDA positive by the fourth quarter of 2026. Nano's Progress is a Result of Its Strong Leadership.

Fit-For-Purpose, Independent Board. Nano's Board consists of 8 highly qualified individuals – 7 of whom are independent – with diverse skills that align with and support the Company's focus on growth, while taking its portfolio of products to the next level. Targeted Directors Are Critical to Board Oversight. The two Nano directors targeted by Murchinson, CEO Yoav Stern and 4-Star General (Ret.) Michael X. Garrett, are critical to the Board's oversight of Nano's strategy and continued success. During their collective tenures, Nano has executed eight M&A transactions, driven meaningful operational efficiencies, delivered strong organic revenue growth, and implemented significant governance enhancements. Murchinson Has NO Plan and Intends to Liquidate the Company, Depriving Shareholders of Significant Long-Term Value.

No Executable Ideas. After nearly two years of attacking Nano, Murchinson STILL has no plan for value creation, no executable ideas, no director candidates with additive skills, and no insight into Nano's business. Ultimate Goal is Liquidation. Murchinson has been deceiving shareholders in order to advance the fund's own agenda, including proposals that are a blatant attempt to paralyze Nano's strategy. Murchinson says it is only asking for two seats on the Board, but its continued litigation against Nano regarding its past attempts to gain additional Board seats reveal the fund's true intention: to take control of Nano and dismantle the Company to gain access to its significant cash reserves, jeopardizing the future value creation opportunity for other shareholders. Nano's shareholders annual meeting ("Annual Meeting") will be held on Friday, December 6th, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. ET. Votes must be received by 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 1st, 2024. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 22nd, 2024, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Please vote as early as possible and follow the instructions on your voting instruction form as your broker may impose earlier voting cut-offs.



About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension's (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform existing electronics and mechanical manufacturing into Industry 4.0 environmentally friendly & economically efficient precision additive electronics and manufacturing – by delivering solutions that convert digital designs to electronic or mechanical devices – on demand, anytime, anywhere.

Nano Dimension's strategy is driven by the application of deep learning-based AI to drive improvements in manufacturing capabilities by using self-learning & self-improving systems, along with the management of a distributed manufacturing network via the cloud.

Nano Dimension has served over 2,000 customers across vertical target markets such as aerospace and defense, advanced automotive, high-tech industrial, specialty medical technology, R&D, and academia. The Company designs and makes Additive Electronics and Additive Manufacturing 3D printing machines and consumable materials. Additive Electronics are manufacturing machines that enable the design and development of High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s). Additive Manufacturing includes manufacturing solutions for production of metal, ceramic, and specialty polymers-based applications - from millimeters to several centimeters in size with micron precision.

Through the integration of its portfolio of products, Nano Dimension is offering the advantages of rapid prototyping, high-mix-low-volume production, IP security, minimal environmental footprint, and design-for-manufacturing capabilities, which is all unleashed with the limitless possibilities of additive manufacturing.

For more information, please visit .

