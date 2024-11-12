Baseload Power Corporation Receives $9.4 Million In Funding From Natural Resource Canada For Electric Vehicle Charging Network

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baseload Power Corporation (Baseload) is pleased to announce it has received $9.445 million in funding from Natural Resources Canada's (NRCan) to support the expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) charging across Canada. Baseload and NRCan announced the funding agreement today in Toronto.

This funding will directly support the addition of 126 fast EV chargers to Baseload's AURA EV Charging (AURA) network, which will be installed and operational throughout Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia by the end of 2025. Once operational, this will put Baseload's total fast EV charging network at over 200 stations across the country.

“With this contribution from the Government of Canada, we are making essential investments in EV charging infrastructure to support the country's planned EV supply chain growth and to accelerate EV adoption nationwide,” said Jonathan Sandler, President of Baseload.“The electrification of transportation represents a transformative shift, and Canada has a unique opportunity to lead this movement, foster job creation and economic growth, and contribute to a healthier planet that ensures a sustainable legacy for future generations.”

The funding was received through NRCan's Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP) aimed at supporting initiatives that are helping Canada meet its net-zero by 2050 commitment.

“To support Canadians choosing EVs, the Government of Canada is helping companies like Baseload Power build reliable and available charging options where we live, work, travel and play,” said Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and MP for Toronto–Danforth.

AURA's network of EV charging stations offer multi-speed charging services, are located at premier retail, multi-unit residential, workplace, and commercial properties across Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia and are designed to provide Canadians with convenient, accessible, and reliable EV charging. Baseload will continue to invest in expanding its AURA network across Canada to meet the future needs of e-mobility.

About Baseload Power

Baseload Power is a values-driven company that collaborates with electricity users, landowners, utilities, stakeholders, and partners to build sustainable electricity infrastructure that benefits individuals, companies, communities, and the world. Through the development, construction, ownership, and management of sustainable electricity assets including wind and solar generation projects, energy storage solutions, and AURA EV CHARGING, a network of best-in-class electric vehicle charging stations, we are helping to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy and a more environmentally conscious future. Along with AURA's 200+ DC Fast EV charging stations that are operating or under construction across Ontario, Quebec and BC, Baseload owns a portfolio of over 2 GWs of energy storage and renewable energy projects that are under development in Ontario.

