Primesource Building Products Announces Expansion Of Wolf Home Products Into Southeastern United States

Expansion introduces leader in quality outdoor living and building solutions to southeast market, offering premium decking, trim, and rail products for residential and commercial applications

Nov. 12, 2024

PrimeSource® Building Products, Inc., a leader in building materials distribution, is excited to announce the expansion of its Wolf Home Products® line into the southeastern United States. This strategic move positions Wolf Home Products as the premier choice for outdoor living products in a region known for its appreciation of outdoor spaces.

This expansion, spanning Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, aims to connect local builders and homeowners with high-quality decking, railing, trim, and mouldings options tailored for the Southeast's unique lifestyle and climate.

We are excited to provide the Southeast with premium products that combine innovation, durability, and design.

The expansion includes the following key product offerings:



Florida : Wolf SerenityTM Decking, Wolf Trim, and Wolf Mouldings

Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee : Wolf Serenity Decking, Wolf Trim, Wolf Mouldings, Wolf PerspectiveTM Decking, Wolf SerenityTM Porch, Wolf Railing, Wolf Outdoor Lighting, and Wolf PVC Column Wraps

By leveraging PrimeSource Building Products' established relationships with Southeastern retailers, Wolf Home Products will enhance its visibility and accessibility in the region. Through this expansion, PrimeSource aims to increase its network of stocking dealers and introduce Wolf Home Products as a top choice for building and outdoor living solutions.

"As we expand the reach of Wolf Home Products, we are excited to provide builders and homeowners in the Southeast with premium products that combine innovation, durability, and design," said Drew Meng, CEO of PrimeSource Building Products. "The demand for high-quality outdoor living materials has grown significantly in the Southeast, where the climate and strong emphasis on outdoor living call for products that are both resilient and beautiful. This expansion allows us to meet that demand with a trusted brand that brings decades of expertise in outdoor building solutions."

Wolf Home Products will provide market development representatives across the Southeast to support local retailers, ensuring exceptional service and product knowledge. This local support will be further enhanced through strategic marketing efforts, including social media campaigns, participation in regional home improvement shows, and collaborations with local territory managers.

This regional rollout marks the initial phase of a broader initiative to expand Wolf Home Products' presence nationwide, aligning with PrimeSource Building Products' mission to grow Wolf's brand recognition across its network of global production, distribution, and sales locations. The product line will be available to dealers as part of a full-scale distribution beginning January 2, 2025.

For further information about the expansion and Wolf Home Products' offerings, visit PrimeSourceBP , WolfHomeProducts , or contact the media relations team at 312.565.0044 ext.1136.

About PrimeSource Building Products

PrimeSource Building Products® is a specialty branded building products company with a portfolio including fastening solutions, building materials, and outdoor living products serving residential and commercial new construction and remodeling customers. Home to the Grip-Rite®, Pro-Twist®, Wolf Home Products®, and other premier building products brands, PrimeSource leverages worldwide sourcing capabilities and fulfillment centers nationwide to supply products for construction, including: collated fasteners, tools and accessories, hand-drive screws and nails plus insulation, roofing and gypsum materials, perimeter security accessories, decking, railing and trim, among others.

For more information, please visit

or call (800) 676-7777.

About Wolf Home Products

Wolf Home Products® is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for 180 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee.

