Firstenergy Earns Multiple Military Friendly® Company Awards

Honor from national military support organization recognizes workplace and supplier diversity opportunities for veterans and their families

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth time in the past 10 years, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE ) has been designated a Military Friendly® Company by Military Friendly, a national organization supporting the U.S. military and its veterans. The recognition is one of four awards FirstEnergy earned this year from Military Friendly, which were announced on Veteran's Day.

April Marx, Acting Vice President, Human Resources at FirstEnergy:

"We are honored to have earned this recognition once again from Military Friendly, as it reflects our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive work environment and support of those who serve our country. The courage and integrity demonstrated in military duty, along with the focus on safety, teamwork and problem-solving that our servicemen and women obtain, are behaviors we seek and value."

In Military Friendly's survey for its 2025 recognitions, published annually by G.I. Jobs magazine, FirstEnergy received four awards:



Silver Award as a Military Friendly® Employer

Designation as a Military Friendly® Company

Designation as a Military Friendly® Spouse Employer Designation as a Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity Program

The awards recognize FirstEnergy's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community.

This is the 14th Military Friendly Employer award for FirstEnergy in the past 16 years and the second consecutive year of being named as a Supplier Diversity award winner. FirstEnergy has also received past recognition from U.S. Veterans magazine as a Top Veteran-Friendly Company and Top Supplier Diversity Program.

In addition to the company's support of its veterans through recruitment, hiring, development and comprehensive benefits packages, including active-duty benefits, FirstEnergy's employees have established a companywide Veterans and Allies Employee Business Resource Group (EBRG) with several local chapters within its five-state footprint to positively influence veterans both inside and outside the company.

Since its inception in 2016, FirstEnergy's Veterans and Allies EBRG has:



Raised more than $100,000 for organizations that support active military and veterans.

Organized donation events for active military members overseas and veterans at local veterans' hospitals. Volunteered with many organizations that directly and indirectly impact veterans.

For more on FirstEnergy's commitment to active-duty and military veterans, visit .

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at

firstenergycorp

and on X

@FirstEnergyCorp .

